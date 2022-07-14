Kobe Bryant’s possible $75 million divorce from Vanessa Bryant drew an interesting Charles Barkley comment

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant didn’t always have the smoothest of rides during their relationship, and in 2011, they almost divorced for $75 million. Charles Barkley had an interesting take on it all.

Kobe Bryant goes down in NBA history as a legend of the game. He played 20 long and hard-fought seasons with the Lakers, literally retiring when his body simply couldn’t take anymore.

While Kobe’s social life was not always in order, he seemed to have everything perfect when it came to basketball. He won five titles for the Lakers, winning three in a special three-peat with Shaquille O’Neal, and then another two late into his career.

Bryant was one of the most gifted offensive players in NBA history. His fadeaway rivaled Michael Jordan’s, and he was always due for a big game. He ended his career on a 60-point game, and he also, of course, has an 81-point game under his books.

However, off the court, he found himself in trouble with Vanessa. She accused Kobe of cheating on her. Rumors linked the then-Lakers star to 27-year-old Carla DiBello. DiBello was a producer for Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Kourtney and Kim Take New York.

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant’s divorce pulled Charles Barkley into the picture

The biggest headline surrounding Kobe and Vanessa’ potential divorce was how much money the latter would be getting out of it. Without a prenuptial agreement, Kobe was set to lose half his money. He was worth $150 million at the time which meant Vanessa would “receive at least $75 million plus continuing spousal and child support.”

Rumors were flying all over the place because of Kobe’s status. He was a big time name in the NBA, and to see his marriage fall out like this was shocking to see.

However, Charles Barkley had his back. “I really like Kobe; I wish him all the best…but of course the fans are cruel,” he said. “They’re going to be shouting stuff at him. He’s going to have to deal with that. He’s so strong, mentally. I think he’ll be fine.”

In the end, Kobe and Vanessa found a way to manage their differences and called off the divorce, claiming they had reconciled their romance.

