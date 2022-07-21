“Kobe Bryant’s so awesome and handsome and has really nice natural teeth?” : Shaquille O’Neal gets hilariously pranked in a 2K commercial

In a hilarious commercial for NBA 2K18, Shaquille O’Neal gets punked by his former Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant.

One of the greatest duos of all time, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, had their shares of ups and downs, which could make for great docuseries. The two Hall of Famers played a good chunk of their primes together, donning the purple and gold uniform.

Some of their feats include 6-trips to the NBA Finals, including a 3-peat. Two strongly opinionated individuals, Shaq and Kobe, gave the Buss family and head coach Phil Jackson some hard times. The two multiple-time MVPs would at many times get into tussles during practice sessions.

However, things went through the roof with the Diesel getting traded to the Miami Heat in 2004. It was the end of an era at the then-called Staples Center. While several reports and inside information suggested Kobe being the reason behind Shaq’s ouster, the former always denied it.

Nonetheless, things turned pretty ugly between the two superstars for a while. However, the two would finally reconcile during the 2009 All-Star Game when they were named co-MVP. Shaq-Kobe were now back on good terms, with them even doing a TVC for the 2018 edition of 2K.

Kobe Bryant embarrasses Shaquille O’Neal in a hilarious commercial.

Video gaming giant 2K is one of the NBA’s most notable entities, delivering hoop fans across the globe a one-of-a-kind gaming experience. After several surveys, polls, and studies, 2K announces its cover athlete that changes annually, with a few even making it multiple times.

It’s a moment of pride for any player to appear on the cover that has various editions, one such being the legend edition. Dating back to the year 2018, 2K had announced none other than Shaquille O’Neal as its cover athlete for the legend edition, releasing a commercial for it as well.

However, the highlight of the TVC belonged to Kobe Bryant, who pranked the Diesel during a press conference, high jacking the teleprompter. The commercial had the former seven-foot center demonstrating his gratitude for being named the NBA 2K18 legend cover edition athlete.

“Wow what a huge honor it is to be named NBA 2K18 legend cover edition athlete, said the three-time Finals MVP.”

“I wouldn’t really be here without the guidance, love, and support of my mom and dad also I’d like to thank my coaches, both college and professional.”

“But most of all, I’d like to thank Kobe Bryant, he was a NBA 2K legend cover athlete first, he’s so awesome and handsome and has really nice natural teeth, wait what?”

As the fifteen-time All-Star looks perplexed, the camera quickly flashes towards Kobe, who’s busy typing the script on the teleprompter. Shaq, who seemed visibly surprised, promised payback.

The promo did work wonders for the basketball simulation video game, with 2K selling over 10M copies.

