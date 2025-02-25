“Give Me a Break”: Skip Bayless Rants at Dirk Nowitzki for “Piling On” Mavericks After Luka Doncic Trade

Jan 25, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) and forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) react during the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

A passionate rant ensued following Dirk Nowitzki’s public reaction to the Luka Doncic trade, criticizing Dirk for not stepping up when the team needed him most. His lack of defense for the organization spoke volumes, considering he is the best player in franchise history. NBA analyst Skip Bayless couldn’t believe Nowitzki’s comments.

Advertisement

Bayless is one of the few people with a large platform who believes the trade benefits both teams. Matter of fact, he believes the Mavericks won the trade by acquiring Anthony Davis.

Skip understands the heartbreak from the fandom’s perspective, since Doncic just led the Mavs to an NBA Finals berth. But he doesn’t understand the Hall of Fame forward’s constant complaints about the trade.

In a recent installment of The Skip Bayless Show, the NBA analyst didn’t sugarcoat his feelings toward the Mavericks legend. He called out Nowitzki for his actions following the trade.

Bayless said, “You want to talk about piling on, talk about pouring gasoline on an already raging fire in Dallas. Dirk keeps talking publicly about how down and disappointed Luka is and how disappointed and sad Dirk is. Just give me a break!”

If anyone could shepherd the fan flock, it’s Dirk Nowitzki. Mavericks faithful have the utmost respect for the German star responsible for the franchise’s sole championship. Bayless charges Dirk’s words don’t smother the smolders but add fuel to the flames of negativity.

Nowitzki attended Doncic’s Lakers debut, showing support for his former teammate through his actions and his words.

Nowitzki’s transparent reaction to the Doncic trade

Nowitzki waited several days before publicly sharing his reaction to the shocking trade. He made a guest appearance on local Dallas radio show 96.7 The Ticket, where he voiced his displeasure about the Doncic parting.

“I think I was as shocked and surprised as anyone was,” Nowitzki admitted. “I really couldn’t believe it.”

This trade came out of left field for everyone, including Nowitzki. After all, Dirk entrusted Doncic with the keys to the franchise. Nowitzki was “disappointed” in Dallas’ actions and the outcome for his former teammate and friend.

Nowitzki is a Maverick for life and will always support the team. However, he is also a fan of Luka, and that will never change.