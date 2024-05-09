Kristaps Porzingis’ Availability Has Celtics Fans Worried Despite Their Blowout Game 1 Win Over The Cavaliers

Apr 29, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) reacts to a foul call while playing the Miami Heat during the first quarter of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Laughlin-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics kickstarted their highly anticipated semi-final journey with a dominating 120-95 home victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, for the franchise to continue in this form, it is going to need just about every star healthy and ready to play. As a result, the spotlight shifts to Kristaps Porzingis, whose physical condition has remained a source of worry for supporters.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old incurred a non-contact strain on his right leg in the second quarter of Game 4 against the Miami Heat. Soon after this, the Latvian struggled to even walk properly, limping his way onto the Celtics bench. This restricted his contributions during the clash, before keeping him out for the subsequent two games as well.

Unfortunately, the recent injury report from the NBA only amplifies this misery. Porzingis is still reportedly dealing with his right soleus strain, a condition that often leads to stiffness and tightness in his right calf.

A full recovery from this condition usually takes weeks, which means the star is still potentially set up to miss a few more games. Consequently, he has been listed as ‘Out’ for their Game 2 against the Cavs.

Despite these worries, it is important to note that the rest of the roster has always held the fort well in Porzingis’ absence. In the regular season, they maintained a 21-4 record without the services of the 2018 All-Star. In the playoffs, they have only extended this record, going 2-0 without the 7ft 2″ sensation’s presence on the floor.

This just further showcases the quality of the Celtics’ roster. In times of need, they have been collaboratively able to make up for Porzingis’ 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game this season.

However, the Latvian’s addition to the starting five provides the team with a much-needed edge. His stature and capabilities thus remain invaluable assets to the Celtics as the fans hope for his return in the coming days.