Tom Brady Shares NFL Wisdom With Drake Maye, Caleb Williams at Star-Studded Fanatics Meeting

Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots former quarterback Tom Brady speaks during a halftime ceremony in his honor during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha – USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is ready to pass on his learnings to the next generation. Arguably the greatest quarterback to ever grace a gridiron, Brady has learned a lot, both from success and failure. And recently, he sat down with the new-generation QBs to help them learn from his experience.

Advertisement

The kind of lessons his career of more than two decades has taught him has been immense. The ex-quarterback himself took to Instagram to share pictures of an interesting meet-up that involved him and some of the top drafted players of this year’s draft class. One pick in particular caught the fans’ attention.

Brady shared a picture of his meeting with Michael Rubin and some of the players who were drafted this year in a Fanatics meetup. Chief among them were QBs Drake Maye and Caleb Williams. In his IG post, the former QB spoke about how he was grateful to have the opportunity to sit down and share some of his wisdom with the young players.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

Fans themselves are very happy to see Brady getting involved with the next generation of players. They were particularly excited that one of the players that Brady seemed to be passing on his knowledge to was the latest Patriots QB, Drake Maye.

There was something almost poetic to see the biggest Patriots legend advise a rookie who might have the potential to become the next. This was even more important considering the kind of failure the Patriots have had to suffer at the QB position in recent years.

With Mac Jones and Bill Belichick failing to turn things around for the team, Drake Maye receiving advice from Brady will surely be a relief for Patriots fans, who took to the comments to applaud the QB’s efforts to impact the next generation.

Fans Go Gaga Over Tom Brady-Drake Maye Connection

As Brady was taking the opportunity to share his wisdom with the younger players of the league, his fans approved. They took to his Instagram comments to talk about the immense significance of his act of mentoring these young players. They applauded him for his involvement in the game, even after his retirement.

Dream come true indeed for the young guns pic.twitter.com/kQesfdPvbg — NFL World, What’s Up?? (@Whats_Up_NFL) May 20, 2024

Some fans were happy to see a Patriots connection between Maye and Brady. Others were in awe of how big of an inspiration Brady would serve to these young men.

With his continuous support towards keeping the game alive and progressing it to the next level, Brady has become a true inspiration for players. Moreover, the Patriots’ connection between him and Drake Maye has the potential to bring hope back to New England. However, only time will tell how effective his mentorship has been to these young guns.