Kristaps Porzingis Contract: Taking a Closer Look at Celtics Star’s NBA Earnings and Deals

Kristaps Porzingis has been one of the top centers in the league since setting foot in the NBA in 2015. While Porzingis has never managed to reach his full potential and make it to any All-NBA Team or have more than one All-Star selection in his 9-year career, the Latvian has racked up quite an impressive amount of money from his contracts.

With the virtue of being a lottery pick in the 2015 draft, Kristaps Porzingis signed a two-year, $8.45 million contract, according to Spotrac. In 2019, the 7ft 2” big man had the most lucrative deal of his career, a five-year, $158.25 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks.

After exercising a $36 million player option this past summer, the Boston Celtics and Porzingis agreed to a two-year, $60 million contract. However, he will receive this amount in the next two years- $29.26 million in 2024-2025 & $30.73 million in 2025-2026.

Since joining the league in 2015, Kristaps Porzingis has racked up $175 million in career earnings. This figure will rise to $235 million following the 2025-2026 season’s conclusion.

How does Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s contract look in comparison to Kristaps Porzingis?

Despite the Boston Celtics having Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on their roster, Kristaps Porzingis is the second-highest earner on the team after Jrue Holiday, as per ESPN. While the All-Star duo of Tatum and Brown are earning $32.6 million and $28.5 million, respectively, Porzingis and Holiday are pocketing $36 million and $36.8 million respectively.

However, things will shake up from the next season. Considering that Brown signed the richest deal in NBA history – a five-year, $304 million contract, he is set to earn a staggering $49.3 million in the next season. Whereas, Jayson Tatum, who will be in the penultimate year of the five-year, $163 million extension he signed in 2020, will rack up $34.8 million in 2024-2025 and $37 million in 2025-2026.

Considering their success, the Boston Celtics will have no problem in spending on salaries so lavishly. Being the only team in the league to win 50+ games so far this campaign, the Cs are in the 1st spot in the East. With the form that Joe Mazzulla’s boys are in, this is their best chance over the past few years to get them on the coveted Larry O’Brien trophy.