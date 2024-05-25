Kristaps Porzingis’ Return from Injury Looking Bleak Going into Game 3 of Celtics-Pacers Series

Apr 27, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) warms-up before game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics are two up in their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Indiana Pacers after winning both games at TD Garden. For the next leg, the series now moves to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana, where Boston will look to book an early berth to the NBA Finals. However, they’ll probably have to finish the series without their star center Kristaps Porzingis.

Advertisement

According to the Celtics’ pre-game injury report, Porzingis has been listed as ‘Out’ for Game 3 tonight in Indiana. The Latvian has been out of action since Game 4 of the first-round playoffs series against the Miami Heat. And his return continues to evade the Boston side.

Porzingis picked up the calf injury during Game 4 against the Heat, which was later diagnosed as a soleus strain. At the time, it was believed that Porzingis will be sidelined for the next 2-3 weeks. However, we are now in week 4 and there’s still no sign of a comeback for the 28-year-old.

Luke Kornet is listed as doubtful for Game 3. Kristaps Porzingis remains out, per the Celtics. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 24, 2024

The last time that he stepped on the court for the Celtics, Porzingis could only play for 14 minutes. In that time, he scored seven points and three rebounds. Fortunately, the Boston franchise is blessed with plenty of depth, which is allowing Porzingis to take his time.

In his absence, Al Horford has stepped up for the team. Additionally, with Derrick White and Jrue Holiday as the defensive backcourt of the team and Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown taking on the offensive responsibility, the Latvian can comfortably nurse himself back to health.

However, Porzingis’ size will be crucial for Boston in the NBA Finals, especially if a team like the Mavericks end up winning the West. The Celtics have had a relatively easy path till now. However, Porzingis’ prolonged absence could end up being a factor in the Finals even if he becomes available before the series.