“Kyrie Irving and LeBron James reunion confirmed!!!”: NBA Twitter react to Nets’ star’s reaction on wanting to stay in Brooklyn

NBA Twitter reacts as Kyrie Irving doesn’t seem very enthused when asked if he still wanted to be a Brooklyn Net

The NBA offseason is here. Just like every year, we have some lucrative superstars available on the market, either through free agency or because of their discontent with their current franchise. This year, the name that’s on the market is none other than Kyrie Irving.

Irving signed a 4-year deal with the Nets in 2019, with a player option for the 4th year. The time to opt-in or choose free agency is now, and from the looks of it, KAI may be leaning towards the latter.

After the Nets refused to sign him on a max extension, the star handed them a list of trade destinations. So far, there has been no development on the same. However, with the date to opt-in closing on Wednesday, we may get more clarity soon.

Recently, Irving was asked if he wanted to be a Brooklyn Net, and he chose to pass the question to his stepmom/manager.

NBA Twitter reacts to Kyrie Irving dodging a question about his future with the Nets

Recently, Kyrie was on a red-carpet, when he was asked if he still wanted to be a Brooklyn Net. He chose to dodge the question, and passed it to his stepmom.

We asked Kyrie if he still wanted to be a Brooklyn Net 👀 pic.twitter.com/QYYDajosJW — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 27, 2022

This obviously had NBA Twitter buzzing, who assume KAI’s time in Brooklyn has come to an end.

Kyrie is a wild guy. When is the opt in date? Tomorrow? Going to be an insane week. https://t.co/NBhPSL8EHz — Offseason Chopz (@Pchopz_) June 27, 2022

pic.twitter.com/9sSHKxqSY0 — Sydel Pls Forgive Me For The Names🏆💍  (@_b0y1da_) June 27, 2022

Nets fans rn realizing if kyrie leaves kd leaves as well pic.twitter.com/GwLORk2NMC — Luis Tafolla (@St_Louis_7) June 27, 2022

say less king pic.twitter.com/Lj7oXn7fHH — King Oasis 👑💨 (@GG_Oasis23) June 27, 2022

I guess we’ll have to wait two more days to get clarity on the situation.