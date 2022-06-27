“Nets are not going to be held hostage by threat of Kyrie Irving leaving & then Kevin Durant following!”: ESPN’s Zach Lowe shares view from inside the Brooklyn camp

ESPN’s Zach Lowe gives an insider view into the Nets camp regarding the Kyrie Irving situation, says the team won’t budge

The NBA off-season is here, and we’re already through with the Draft. There were some trades made on draft day, and many more are rumored to follow, once the free-agency window opens up. The NBA free agency is about to start on Thursday, 30th June, at 6 PM ET. There are quite a few impressive free agents on the market that a lot of teams would like to grab.

However, there is one star, whose status for the next season has been creating a buzz since before the NBA Finals. Kyrie Irving. The Nets’ star guard is on the final year of his 4-year contract with the Nets, and has a player option for the upcoming season.

While Irving demands a max deal, the Nets seem reluctant to give him such, which has caused Kyrie to look for alternate paths. ESPN’s Zach Lowe talked about the same on Get Up.

“Nets are not going to offer Kyrie Irving a max deal”: Zach Lowe

The Brooklyn Nets have been doing everything right on paper, for the last two seasons. They signed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and then added James Harden to the mix. Theoretically, this is a recipe for a championship, but all they could manage was one playoff series win.

James Harden wanted out and forced his way to Philly. Now, Kyrie Irving’s contract is expiring, and he wants a max deal. However, having played only 117 games out of 247, it doesn’t seem like an easy choice for the Nets.

If the Nets don’t offer a max deal, Kyrie has mentioned a list of trade destinations. Many fear if Kyrie walks, so would KD, however, Zach Lowe doesn’t find that to be the case.

“The max deal, everything I’ve heard, is not coming [for Kyrie Irving]. The Nets are not going to be held hostage by the threat of Kyrie & then Kevin Durant following them out the door.” — Zach Lowe#NBATwitter #NetsLevel pic.twitter.com/eviXHNQkiC — ’ (@_Talkin_NBA) June 27, 2022

Kyrie has till Wednesday to either opt in to his player option or to become a free agent. I guess two more days till we get a clearer image on the same.