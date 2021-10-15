“Kyrie Irving, are you going to leave us like LeBron James?”: When a Cavaliers fan foreshadowed the All-Star guard’s departure in 2013

It seems like several years ago that Kyrie Irving was considered a hero somewhere.

While his welcome at Boston in 2017 was very warm after his trade from the Cavaliers, it was Cleveland where he was most loved.

Hard to believe Kyrie Irving was loved somewhere? When Kyrie was drafted number 1 overall in 2011 by the Cleveland Cavaliers, it wasn’t the expectation that he’ll fill the big shoes of LeBron James.

But the fans were thinking of him as a savior who will take them through from the dreadful 2010-11 season.

Kyrie Irving became the hero in Cleveland in LeBron James’ absence

LeBron left the Cavaliers after 7 years, consistently trying to win the Land a championship, but he never got help from the management.

The hate he got from the fans for leaving for the Miami Heat was far bigger and stronger than the love he got earlier. That intensity of hatred is arguably the highest NBA has seen to date.

All this hatred turned to love and expectation once again when Cleveland got the first pick in the 2010-11 season and they selected Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie’s time in Cleveland was loved and appreciated by fans of all age

Kyrie made an instant impact in the Land and started averaging around 20 points and 5 assists in the first 2 seasons.

He got the Rookie of the year award in first, and All-Star selections from the second year onwards.

By 2013 he was already a hero in Cleveland and was loved by kids for his tremendous ball-handling skills. Once in an event filled with kids in the audience, Kyrie was asked an absolutely unexpected question.

A kid, with his question written on a piece of paper, asked him “are you going to leave us like, LeBron?”

Kyrie being quick to respond to such a heavy question,

“That’s a great question,” Irving said.

“No, I won’t leave. I’m not leaving,” Irving says as the crowd was applauding loudly.

The Brooklyn Nets star did leave Cleveland in 2017 but not before winning them their first-ever Larry O’Brien in 2016, alongside LeBron James who might have heard this kid’s wish and also of the several other fans in the Land.

Around all this vaccination war going on in the NBA, hoping there are people who love and support Kyrie and help him in the decision he makes.