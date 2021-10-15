Basketball

“Kyrie Irving, are you going to leave us like LeBron James?”: When a Cavaliers fan foreshadowed the All-Star guard’s departure in 2013

"Kyrie Irving, are you going to leave us like LeBron James?": When a Cavaliers fan foreshadowed the All-Star guard's departure in 2013
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Surprised how he delivers without mistakes"– Sergio Perez is mesmerized by Max Verstappen's flawless driving skills
Next Article
"Drew Bledsoe Filled Tom Brady's Car With Packing Peanuts And Flour in the Vents": New England Patriots QBs Would Get Into Prank Wars Before Their Careers Took Divergent Paths
NBA Latest Post
"Whoever said Collin Sexton is unliked is a moron with no knowledge": Larry Nance Jr lambasts anonymous Sports Illustrated reports about Cavaliers' young star
“Whoever said Collin Sexton is unliked is a moron with no knowledge”: Larry Nance Jr lambasts anonymous Sports Illustrated reports about Cavaliers’ young star

Larry Nance Jr pulled no punches when lambasting ‘anonymous scouts’ for their deplorable lies about…