“16,000 NYPD officers unvaccinated but all the attention on Kyrie Irving”: Civil Rights activist Shaun King slams the media for selective journalism

Civil Rights activist Shaun King slams the media for drawing too much hate on Nets star Kyrie Irving. Shaun argues about the New York Police department flying under the radar despite a huge no. of their employees being unvaccinated.

Kyrie Irving’s stance to not get vaccinated has received support from certain sections of the American population. One such example being Shaun King, who has called out the media for their biased journalism.

With the 2021-22 NBA season only a week away, controversies surrounding Irving refuse to die. Some of the major cities in the USA have issued strict mandates in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The cities of New York and San Franciso have barred unvaccinated players from practicing or playing in their arenas.

As per reports, the league is also in the works to implement a similar mandate. Irving’s stand to stay unvaccinated is earning him a lot of flak, with many calling him selfish and unaware.

However, there is always a certain fraction of the society that supports such bizarre stands, citing personal rights. American writer Shaun King recently called out the media for their biased journalism. Shaun brings the NYPD into the conversation stating 16,000 of their officers remain unvaccinated.

Shaun King questions the media for their silence on NYPD.

Irving, who has recently been in the eye of the storm, has found support in Real Justice PAC co-founder Shaun King. The activist has questioned the media for remaining silent on the NYPD. Shaun believes the NY police have been given a pass in this situation.

The activist stated that 400% more police died of COVID-19 this year than gunfire. Shaun is surprised by the fact that though 16,000 NYPD officers are unvaccinated, all the heat is on Irving.

I’ll say this. It’s outrageous that over 16,000 employees of the NYPD are not vaccinated, but ALL of the attention is on Kyrie Irving. Police have been given a pass, but 400% more police died from Covid this past year than gunfire. If Kyrie has to have it, the NYPD should too. — Shaun King (@shaunking) October 13, 2021

Shaun bringing the NYPD into the conversation seems outlandish. There is no doubt that Irving is bound to be more in the limelight being a former NBA champion. Though the NYPD statistic needs some immediate attention, it cannot coincide with Irving.

Shaun’s points are valid, but for another argument as two wrongs don’t make one right. Irving is bound to be in the spotlight being an NBA superstar.