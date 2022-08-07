Kyrie Irving ‘being absolutely clutch’ gives fan a $5,775 payday

During the 2022 play-in tournament, Kyrie Irving knocked down clutch free throws to help a lucky fan win $5,775.

When introduced in the 2020-2021 season, the play-in tournament was heavily criticized. However, fans soon realized that this new addition had been incredibly entertaining. Significantly, the clashes in the tournament this past 2021-2022 campaign were nothing short of breath-taking.

The Brooklyn Nets, who were hyped to be the powerhouse in the East, somehow found themselves participating in the play-in tournament. Led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Steve Nash’s boys faced off Darius Garland’s Cleveland Cavaliers.

On 12th April 2022, Irving put up a staggering 34 points, 12 assists, and 3 rebounds performance to help his NY-based team clinch a playoff spot. Not only did the shifty guard lead the Nets to their fourth-straight postseason appearance, he even helped a fan by hitting clutch free throws that same game.

Kyrie Irving knocked down clutch free throws to defeat the Cavs 115-108 and help fan win $5,775

A fan had bet money on the Nets winning the clash 115-108. The odds for the same happening were +23000 on FanDuel, meaning a fan would take home $23,000 with a $100 bet.

At one point in the contest, the Nets led 113-108. And with 4.8 seconds remaining on the clock, Kyrie was awarded a trip to the charity stripe. Being a more than reliable free throw shooter, Uncle Drew ended up scoring 2 points for the team.

On the other end, Rajon Rondo missed his three-point attempt. As soon as the buzzer went off, the fan who rightly predicted the final score took home $5,775 after putting a mere $25 wager.

Unfortunately for the Nets, as the 7th seed, they faced the Jayson Tatum-led Boston Celtics. KD and co. saw their campaign come to a sudden end after being swept 4-0 in the first round itself.

