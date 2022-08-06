Shannon Sharpe’s hilarious ‘$17-$18 beer analogy’ on Kyrie Irving-Lakers deadlock

NFL veteran and Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe debunks the theory of Kyrie Irving being in a good place with the Brooklyn Nets, stating the organization wants to ship him.

Kyrie Irving never fails to live up to his tag of being controversy’s favorite child. Whether it be off-season or not, Uncle Drew is always making headlines. With the free agency kicking off, rumor mills were buzzing with reports of the former champion getting his demand of being traded to the LA Lakers fulfilled.

However, there are new developments in this potential trade each day. Some days Irving reuniting with former Cavs teammate LeBron James looks almost done, while on the other days, reports of the Nets guard being content in Brooklyn surface.

Irving has opted in the final year of his contract, paying him a handsome $36M. Nevertheless, uncertainty over his future remains a hot topic of discussion. According to the latest trend, the 30-year-old is “in a good place” with the Nets.

With this latest development finding itself at the table of the popular debate show Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe couldn’t help but rubbish this report.

“Kyrie Irving needs to worry about Brooklyn being in a good place with him”: Shannon Sharpe believes the Nets are capitalizing on the Lakers’ desperate situation.

It won’t be wrong to say that the LA Lakers are in a tight spot. The 2021-22 season was nothing short of a nightmare for the purple and gold, failing to make the play-in tournament being 16-games below +500. Incorrect decisions, injuries, and a veteran roster continue to be points of concern.

Thus while discussing the recent report of Irving being in a good place with the Nets, Pro ball Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe had a polar opposite view. The three-time Super Bowl champion suggested the Nets were in a wait-and-watch situation, knowing the Lakers were in a desperate situation.

Sharpe drew an interesting analogy to the discussion, saying the following.

“There is a reason why they charge $17-$18 for a beer at a ball game, where else can you buy beer? If you don’t buy it from there, guess what, you’re not gonna drink beer at a ball game or a sporting event. There’s a reason why they charge you 10-bucks for a soda because if you wanna watch it, you sit there and down thirst for 2 and a half hours, or you pay 10-bucks.”

“Everybody knows the Lakers are desperate. They want to move Russell Westbrook. They know the clock is also ticking on LeBron James.”@ShannonSharpe on the uncertainty surrounding LeBron James’ future in LA.pic.twitter.com/HSRvCWcYhH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 5, 2022

There’s no denying Sharpe makes a valid point, given the notion that the Nets are helpless.

