Kyrie Irving built upon a staggering $90 million worth by investing in $1.2 billion company

Kyrie Irving has a $90 million net worth, and his investment in Beyond Meat might be the most fruitful one.

Keeping his controversies aside, Kyrie Irving is one of the most elite superstars in today’s league. With some of the best handles the game has ever seen and possessing an accurate jump shot, Kai is must-watch TV for all avid basketball enthusiasts.

Over the span of an 11-year distinguished career, the former Duke Blue Devil has racked up quite the illustrious resume. Since setting foot onto the NBA hardwood, the 6-foot-2 shifty guard has been selected to 7 All-Star Games, 3 All-NBA Teams, won the 2012 ROY and knocked down one of the most important NBA Finals shots ever to win his only championship in 2016.

Also Read: 6’1″ Patrick Beverley, who has a 9-6 win record over LeBron James, will likely take a new role with the Lakers

Thanks to the basketball superpowers Kyrie possesses, the Nets guard has managed to earn as much as $194 million from his NBA contracts. However, the dynamic ballhandler is also one of the smartest businessmen in the entire league with a net worth of as much as $90 million.

Kyrie Irving joined DeAndre Jordan and Chris Paul as investors for Beyond Meat in 2019

Irving has invested in various types of companies over the years. One of his most intelligent business moves has been investing in Beyond Meat.

5. Beyond Meat Kyrie invested in @BeyondMeat right before they went public 3 years ago. He entered this round along with:

– Deandre Jordan

– Chris Paul

– Maya Moore

– JJ Reddick The stock went from $25 at IPO to over $200 in one year. — Andrew Petcash (@AndrewPetcash) March 10, 2022

Back in 2019, before the plant-based food company went public, Kai joined the likes of DeAndre Jordan, Chris Paul, and JJ Reddick, as the initial group of investors.

Kyrie’s reason behind investing in the company had nothing to do about returns. He merely enjoyed the product and decided to associate himself with the brand.

“It was good timing as I was struggling to find quality plant-based foods that still had a lot of flavor,” Irving said in a press release. “After I tried their products, I knew immediately that this was a company I wanted to be involved with.”

Today, the company is estimated to be worth somewhere around $1.28 billion! Talk about smart business decisions.

Also Read: $75 Million Dikembe Mutombo revealed how much his ‘Finger-Wag’ cost him