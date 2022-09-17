6’1″ Patrick Beverley, who has a 9-6 win record over LeBron James, will likely take a new role with the Lakers

Former Minnesota Timberwolves player Patrick Beverley’s stats hint at a change of role, LeBron James’ Lakers will find respite in rotation.

LeBron James is 37 now. He has given his last 19 years to the league. For 19 years, he has competed at the highest level of basketball and never disappointed.

His consistency that has stood the test of time will best tested again come this season. Having led the 2020 Lakers to the franchise’s 17th championship, Bron not reaching the playoffs last season was underwhelming.

Injuries and an aging squad deprived the team off a playoffs berth. That was the first time since his sophomore season that LBJ has not made it to the postseason.

This disconcerting fact cast a shade of doubt over the team’s ability and LeBron’s legacy. This season will play a major role in defining LeBron’s final few years in the league.

So, the team has, to no one’s surprise, made some roster changes this off-season. The squad Frank Vogel had assembled crumbled under pressure in 21-22.

Darvin Ham’s changes, although unorthodox, were necessary. LeBron’s defensive decline and Russell Westbrook’s struggles brought down the team’s defensive value.

To top it all, Anthony Davis made only 40 appearances the entire season. That’s just 11 more than Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving.

The team’s recent signings Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schrodder are both guards. But will they be enough to patch up all the leaks in this team?

LeBron James will likely use Patrick Beverley’s abilities at #2

Patrick Beverley is a passionate player. Although some of his quotes antics are questionable, his defensive abilities make up for those flaws.

Beverley, who began his NBA career with Houston, is a promising defensive guard. His performance with the Timberwolves was widely appreciated around the league, except for that excessive celebration after the play-in game with Clippers.

Pat Bev’s addition to the crowd will definitely please LeBron James. Not only will he find a defensive guard in him but definitely a better option than Kendrick Nunn.

Yes, Beverley will likely see more minutes as a shooting guard. That’s because his last season stats with Wolves revealed that he was far better at 2 than 1.

According to Cleaning per Glass, Minnesota was +7.9 whenever Patrick played SG. played SG in 48% of his games compared to 52% as point.

Per Cleaning The Glass, Patrick Beverley spent 55% of his minutes last season at shooting guard and 45% at point guard. The Wolves were a -1.9 per 100 possessions with Beverley at the one and a +7.9 with him at the two. — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) September 17, 2022

LeBron James is no stranger to Pat Bev’s potential as a defender. The two have met in 15 regular season games over the entirety of their careers. James has won only 6 of those games.

