“Kyrie Irving burns down every team he goes to while Damian Lillard embraces his”: NBA Twitter finally comes to senses and says Dame Dolla is better than $90M champ

Kyrie Irving is far more skilled than Damian Lillard but is the Nets star really better than the Trail Blazers point guard?

Most in the NBA community believe Kyrie Irving should have made it to the NBA’s Top-75 of all time over Damian Lillard when it came out last year. If we go by the social media reactions far lesser people would have been angry with Dame’s snub than they are with Kyrie’s.

But that’s fans, that’s how they operate. They might love the most unpredictable guy in the league and don’t care about a man who can give shivers to hundreds and thousands of people when he is playing against your favourite team.

The thing is, NBA did not mess up on this one. They might have been wrong in snubbing Dwight Howard I can agree, but Irving over Lillard is absurd. Do not go bonkers yet, hear me and this NBA Twitter thread out first.

NBA Twitter finally comes to senses and says Damian Lillard is better than Kyrie Irving

Even if one overlooks the fact that Lillard might be the most clutch player in NBA history, it is quite clear that Kyrie would never be able to lead a franchise to 8 straight Playoffs like Dame has led the Trail Blazers. In fact, Irving is not capable of even playing for a franchise for that long.

One player burns down every team he goes to while one embraces his. I don't see an argument for Kyrie> Dame at all. Even the stats say it 🤷🏻‍♂️

Now Kyrie stans would ask could Dame Dolla help LeBron to the 2016 championship as the Nets point guard did? I would say, yes. And not one but multiple championships and Bron could still have been in Cavaliers if the Cleveland franchise did somehow pull that off.

And Twitter agrees with that.

The diehard fans of the former Cavs star might not get any of it, and still believe Lillard is nowhere close to Irving and that the latter was just punished for his antics in not getting the nod for that Top-75 Aniversary list.

They might be two of the most courageous guards in clutch moments, maybe of all time, but the truth is Irving is nowhere close to Lillard when it comes to consistency, mental strength and stability.