“Had the best seat in the house to watch Kyrie Irving’s greatness!”: LeBron James sings the Nets superstar’s praise for dropping 57 points on the Spurs while on the Cavs

LeBron James compliments Kyrie Irving for his incredible 57 point outing against the San Antonio Spurs in 2015 while on the Cavs.

It took Kyrie Irving merely 3 years to establish himself as a budding superstar in the NBA to a point where LeBron James felt comfortable enough to leave Dwyane Wade in Miami for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 1-2 punch of both Irving and James lasted for 3 seasons and in those 3 seasons, brought home one championship.

The two reached the NBA Finals alongside Kevin Love every single one of those seasons and while they did win one title, they should’ve won more. The chemistry that the two shared on and off the court was impeccable regardless of what narratives were spun after their ‘fall-out’ with one another.

Also read: “No one had ever seen a crossover like what Allen Iverson did to Michael Jordan”: Isiah Thomas breaks down just how revolutionary AI’s cross on Jordan was

The timing of things that took place for the Cleveland Cavaliers was unfortunate for both LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. The 2015 NBA Finals saw the crafty guard be sidelined with a left kneecap fracture after a collision with Klay Thompson in Game 1 while the 2017 Cavs run into perhaps the greatest offensive team in NBA history.

LeBron James reminisces about Kyrie Irving’s 57 point outing.

March 13th 2015 saw Kyrie Irving drop a career high 57 points in merely his 4th season in the league on the San Antonio Spurs. Not only did he drop 57 but he hit the game-tying buzzer beater to send the game into OT.

After having a 50 point game himself last night against the Washington Wizards, LeBron James took to his Instagram to appreciate another 50-point outing from one of his greatest former teammates of all time.

Also read: “Kobe Bryant scored 21 points in the 4th quarter?!”: When the Lakers legend lay waste to the Charlotte Bobcats, on this day, a mere 17 years ago

“I had the best seat in the house to watch his [Kyrie Irving’s] greatness,” said James on social media. Seems as though the buzz surrounding their fall-out never meant much as the two seem to be on good terms with one another.

What’s forgotten about this game in San Antonio is that LeBron James had a great game too, with 31 points of his own on an efficient 10-20 shooting clip from the field.