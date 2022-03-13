“Klay Thompson woke up feeling dangerous today!”: NBA Twitter lauds Warriors legend for his first 35+ point game since March 2019

Klay Thompson has signaled that he’s now entering playoff mode with a stupendous outing against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.

The Golden State Warriors had been stuttering over the past 2 months, mainly due to Draymond Green being absent. While Klay Thompson is their most consistent and Steph is their best player, Draymond Green is their life and soul.

In Dray’s absence, the team fell off its early-season pace and began taking bad losses with lower levels of performance. This continued to happen even when Stephen Curry got back into form (relatively speaking).

Steph had just 5 points up until 6 minutes remaining in the final period tonight. But his Splash Brother came to play in an extremely dominant air tonight.

Klay Thompson ran his score up to 36 points, going 14-of-22 points at the time of writing. The 5-time All-Star had 8 fiery shots from downtown contributing to his hefty tally on the night.

It was a sorely needed performance, both for his own morale as well as for his team’s purposes of securing the dub.

Klay Thompson gets universal praise and adulation for a great outing against Milwaukee

When Klay Thompson gets going, Warriors Twitter becomes an entirely different place compared to the usual. Warriors fans love and adore their main man more than probably even Steph at this point, after all.

Might be time to whip out the Klay Thompson apology forms, people! — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) March 13, 2022

KLAY THOMPSON. That’s it. That’s the tweet. — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 13, 2022

Watching Klay Thompson have a 21 point half was therapeutic. Can’t wait to see what the Warriors look like with Draymond Green back on Monday pic.twitter.com/du2Wr8JJhj — Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) March 13, 2022

The best possible news for Warriors fans regarding their squad availability is coming up before long now. Draymond Green will be back in action as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers for their 2nd encounter this season, playing their next game on 14th March.