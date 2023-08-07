“Michael Jordan I Guess Had Lied for 100 Years”: Charles Barkley Revealed How Isiah Thomas’ 1992 Dream Team Exclusion Was in Fact MJ’s Idea

Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas haven’t liked each other for some time now. The former leaders of the rival Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons sides hated each other’s guts vehemently during their time in the NBA. Having met each other in four very physical playoff series consecutively, their dislike for each other only grew with time. After the Bulls won the fourth matchup in 1991, the Pistons refused to shake hands with them after the contest ended. Since then, there have been rumors that MJ was the reason Thomas was left out of the 1992 USA Dream Team. And while the Bulls legend has denied these claims, Charles Barkley once revealed that Jordan may indeed have had a hand in it.

Jordan isn’t the only one subject to allegations. His Airness had also alleged that it was Isiah Thomas’ fault that he was limited to single-digit scoring in the 1985 All-Star game. As per Complex, here is what he had to say on the matter.

“I got on an elevator with Isiah Thomas to go downstairs for a league meeting… That was the first time I met him. And I said, ‘Hello, how ya doin’?’ That’s all I said. I was really intimidated because I didn’t know him and I didn’t want to get on his nerves…After the weekend was over, it got back to me that I was arrogant and cocky and I wouldn’t even speak to Isiah on the elevator, that I gave him the cold shoulder. And I’m saying Isiah Thomas initiated it all.”

Thomas would later respond by asking Jordan to stop lying.

Charles Barkley believes Michael Jordan was involved in excluding Isiah Thomas from the Dream Team

Charles Barkley was one of the many NBA greats selected for the Dream Team. Speaking on Isiah Thomas’ exclusion from it, the Suns legend claimed that he was never part of any conversation to keep him out. However, Barkley does also staunchly believe that Michael Jordan had a lot to do with it. The following is what he stated on the matter, as seen in the Instagram post by ‘clutchtime‘.

“You know what’s so crazy about that? That’s been a controversy since 1992. And I’ve said publicly, they never asked me personally about Isiah (Thomas). Michael (Jordan) I guess had lied for 100 years, saying he had nothing to do with it. And then the tape came out. They got Michael on tape saying he wouldn’t play if Isiah was on the team. So, I guess it’s true… I guess Michael didn’t want him on the team, plain and simple.”

Since the incident, MJ has said that Thomas would’ve ruined the chemistry of the Dream Team, but maintained that he did not act to keep him out. And it is likely, that even if Jordan is in fact guilty, he will never come out and say it publicly.

Karl Malone backs Jordan’s statement

As mentioned previously, Jordan maintains that there was nothing going on behind the scenes to keep Isiah Thomas out. Speaking to Isiah Thomas during a recent sit-down, Karl Malone backed that same statement, saying the following to IT.

“Let me put it out there… here’s what I’mma say to you (Isiah Thomas), on my ancestors and my mom, if there was a secret meeting… supposedly to keep you off the team, it was bullsh*t. If there was one that was held, I wasn’t in it.”

During the interview, Thomas and Malone spoke lovingly to each other. Despite that, it is unlikely that Thomas believes that there was no conspiracy against him. Admittedly, it’s hard to blame him for it.