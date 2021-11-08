“So the refs really decided to f**k James Harden?!”: Fans explode as NBA officials miss a seemingly obvious foul call on the Nets star against the Raptors

NBA Twitter reacts as NBA referees as the lack of calls Nets star James Harden is getting starts to look unfair

Let’s be honest here. We’ve all had our fun by now.

For several seasons before this one, James Harden was a foul drawing machine. Every time he drove to the rim, it seemed like the player was going to get a call and go to the line. And that was because well… that was basically true.

The Beard found teeny-tiny ways to toe the line of NBA officiating and found ways to get all the calls he wanted, despite clearly initiating the contact.

This season though, the league made sure to bring about changes in its rule book. And now, let’s just say, foul-drawing has become that much more of an art.

But, while other players have been getting tough, but fair calls, it seems that the case may be slightly different with the Beard. And at this point, it may be getting just a tad bit worrying.

NBA Twitter erupts as referees miss obvious calls on James Harden

As you probably know by now, the Nets recently faced off against the Toronto Raptors.

During that game, the former Houston star put up an impressive 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists, on 50% from the field. And as fans of the player will argue, this performance from him was that much greater, because he had to keep up with some really poor officiating throughout the game. And it seems the NBA community as a whole has latched on to one such instance from Toronto.

Defenders are intentionally fouling James harden and they not callin it Refs just bullying him now 😭 pic.twitter.com/A1vy9ICQ9P — Zion 🇳🇬 (@ZionOlojede) November 7, 2021

While there is a little hook thrown in there from Harden, we’re still leaning towards this being a foul. And we’re not alone there, either.

So their interpretation of the new foul calls is by not calling clear ones either…. wonderful. — FUCK DONALD FUCKBOI TRUMP (@Shorty2222) November 7, 2021

If this was lebron and lebron flops to the floor and stays there for 10 seconds acting hurt it’s a flagrant 2 — noododa (@NoodoDa) November 7, 2021

That’s a foul in every country. — VP (@VP90244) November 7, 2021

I would literally sue the refs union for targeting & jeopardizing my NBA career. — K.B. 🤴🏽 (@SkywalkerMcFly_) November 7, 2021

It’s encouraging to see the Beard put up a great performance despite not getting these calls. Still, for his sake, we hope that this treatment from the refs doesn’t continue for much longer.

