Basketball

“So the refs really decided to f**k James Harden?!”: Fans explode as NBA officials miss a seemingly obvious foul call on the Nets star against the Raptors

"So the refs really decided to f**k James Harden?!": Fans explode as NBA officials miss a seemingly obvious foul call on the Nets star against the Raptors
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"Kyrie Irving might play his only game of the season at the All-Star game": The Brooklyn Nets star might make a cameo in signature showcase game
Next Article
Semi final of World Cup 2021: T20 World Cup 2021 semi finals schedule and fixtures
NBA Latest Post
"So the refs really decided to f**k James Harden?!": Fans explode as NBA officials miss a seemingly obvious foul call on the Nets star against the Raptors
“So the refs really decided to f**k James Harden?!”: Fans explode as NBA officials miss a seemingly obvious foul call on the Nets star against the Raptors

NBA Twitter reacts as NBA referees as the lack of calls Nets star James Harden…