“Bryce Maximus James is going to be a problem!!”: LeBron James hypes up his Bryce as he gets Sierra Canyon the win in electric fashion

LeBron James takes to social media to shower Bryce Maximus James with praise as he leads Sierra Canyon to a victory.

LeBron James has always been one to shower his sons with support when at their basketball games. Bronny James has had his father at the sidelines of his game for as long as fans can remember and the same goes for Bryce Maximus James as well. Everything from middle school bouts to now, with both of his sons in high school, going to HS games will be quite the frequent outing for the ‘James Gang’.

Bronny attended Sierra Canyon his freshman year of high school and Bryce seems to be following suit, leading that same team to victory early on in his high school career. With him still being just 14 years old, it’s hard to say what kind of a player he is.

Also read: “Puma Basketball made the best debut sneaker for LaMelo Ball”: A fan calls the Melo 1’s the best sneakers for a first attempt since the Air Jordan 1 in 1984

His highlights were posted by ‘Slam’ last night and it’s safe to say that they did not disappoint in the slightest, with LeBron James hyping him up as well.

LeBron James shows love to Bryce James on Instagram.

Sierra Canyon were led by none other than Bryce Maximus James last night in a decisive victory. Bryce seems to have been working, not just on his game, but on his conditioning as well. He looks to be getting taller at a pace similar to Bronny while also slimming down, leading to more athletic plays.

The highlight reel that ‘Slam’ posted showed off a wide variety moves that Bryce has added to his arsenal. Perhaps the most impressive was the first move in the video as he ran towards the left corner, turned around 180 degrees, and absolutely laced a shot from beyond the arc.

LeBron James even took to his Instagram story to say that Bryce Maximus is going to be a problem, and by the looks of it, he very well might be.

LeBron James Instagram story

Also read: Damian Lillard’s worst game of the season, Blazers having the worst road record in the NBA, and Anfernee Simons being a ray of hope: Portland Trailblazers TSR Roundup