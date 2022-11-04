Shaquille O’Neal Once Falsely Claimed Tim Duncan’s ‘Bone-On-Bone’ Knee Would Lead To 1-2 Years Left In The NBA

Conversations that generally revolve around some of the ‘All-time’ great NBA players, often tend to exclude NBA ‘Hall of Famer’, and San Antonio Spurs luminary, Tim Duncan.

Having been drafted first by the San Antonio Spurs in the 1997 NBA draft, Duncan would go on to play a vital role in ameliorating the franchise exponentially.

Un día como hoy, pero en 1997, Tim Duncan hacía su debut NBA con San Antonio Spurs. En aquel partido, marcó su primer doble-doble anotando 15 puntos con 10 rebotes.pic.twitter.com/InNqJFQ1FB — Dunk N’Out (@Dunkn_Out) October 31, 2022

His rookie year was a sign of things to come. Along with David Robinson, Duncan would form the ‘Twin Towers’. Known for their exceptional defensive ability, the pair would govern the NBA for the better part of the next six years until 2003.

Tim Duncan’s HOF resume:

– 15x All-Star

– 15x All-NBA Team

– 15x All-Defense Team (Most ever)

– 5x NBA Champion, 3x Finals MVP

– 2x NBA MVP

– 1998 NBA ROY

– NBA 75th Anniversary Team

– Most Wins (1,001) with 1 team

– #Spurs career PTS (26,496) leaderpic.twitter.com/hr93a7asl0 — Pro Sports Outlook (@PSO_Sports) November 2, 2022

‘Timmy’ would go on to change the fortunes of the Spurs by enabling and propelling them to championship contenders throughout his tenure with the organization. Notably, during the twilight years of his career.

Tim Duncan went on to prove Shaquille O’Neal wrong!

Tim Duncan’s five NBA championships are a result of his hard work and mettle. It’s also garnered the attention and respect of former NBA greats such as Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neil, and so on and so forth.

Speaking about Duncan’s longevity and durability, O’Neal provided an assessment of him that was substantially false.

O’Neal stated-

“I think I’ve made it pretty clear how I feel about Tim Duncan. One of the best ever. The Spurs have changed their offense to protect Timmy a little. He’s always been a team player, so you’ll never hear him complain. I ran into Gregg Popovich in the bathroom in the spring of the 2010–11 season, and I asked how Timmy was doing, and Pop said, “His knee is bone on bone.” He’s probably got only one or two years left.”

‘Shaq’ was so far out from the reality of the situation. Tim Duncan went on to compete for another five years in the NBA. Duncan would also go on to collect his final ring, in the 2013-2014 season, when the Spurs decimated the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

Duncan was known as ‘The Big Fundamental’ for a reason. His gameplay didn’t include any flashy moves or freakish athleticism. Rather, the 46-year-old worked on perfecting the fundamentals of the game, which granted him the license to succeed.

His patented ‘Bank shot’ was a hallmark of his success!

Tim Duncan and his battles against ‘Shaq’!

The two-time NBA ‘MVP’ has had formidable battles with ‘O’Neal on the court. His career averages against someone as dominant as O’Neal was, are just a corroboration of his greatness.

In 32 games against ‘Diesel’, Tim Duncan averaged, 22 points per game and 12.1 rebounds per game. Not to mention, he was a colossal presence on the defensive end of the floor racking up 1.4 blocks per game.

Duncan was the talisman of a franchise that went on to win an NBA championship in three different decades. Truly spectacular.

