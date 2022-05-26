“The LA Clippers will win the title”: Kawhi Leonard’s hilarious response when asked about 2022 NBA Finals

Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard shuts down a reporter constantly pursuing him with a hilarious response.

There is zero doubt that Kawhi Leonard is one of the most intriguing personalities in the NBA. The Klaw is not known to make a lot of public appearances and prefers to lead a life away from the glitz and glamor. The two-time champion’s cold demeanor does come across as eerie to many.

However, Kawhi lets his game do all the talking, accounting for one of the top two-way players in the league. Unfortunately, Kawhi suffered a partial ACL tear during last year’s playoffs, leading to him missing the entire 2021-22 season.

Things only got worse with Paul George suffering an elbow injury keeping him out for three months. Nonetheless, Clippers head coach Ty Lue and his troops did a phenomenal job keeping their season alive, with their ceiling being till the play-in tournament.

Recently, Kawhi was seen at the airport with his girlfriend, as the paparazzi tried quizzing him on his pick for the upcoming Finals.

“The Clippers will win the title”: Kawhi Leonard when asked to give his take on the upcoming Finals.

Most certainly, Kawhi has a unique brand of humor, whether it’s his laugh or his poker face. A two-time DPOY, The Klaw lets his game do all the talking for him. With Kawhi out the entire 2021-22 season, the media hasn’t got many opportunities to interact with him.

Thus the reporters try to capitalize on any whereabouts they hear about the Clippers superstar. The most recent being Kawhi and his girlfriend seen at the airport. The paparazzi would relentlessly pursue the five-time All-Star to get his take on the upcoming Finals.

“Who do you have based on who’s left?” Kawhi Leonard: “Clippers.” “Who do you think will win the title?” Kawhi: “Clippers.” pic.twitter.com/UFUbeWAVeU — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) May 25, 2022

I lowkey misss kawhi mannn, guy is still a top 10 player in this league don’t get it twisted — Prashant Solanki (@prashant_745) May 26, 2022

My goat — Dani (@Danizeh) May 25, 2022

Someone do a software update, he crashing — Kev 🌪(For the Pricefield) (@breakingdead1) May 26, 2022

Kawhi’s girlfriend Kishele Shipley was spotted wearing a ring, which lead to speculations of the long-time couple being engaged. The two have been dating since they college and have two children.

While the Clippers have no shot at the title this year, one can bet on them as the frontrunners for the 2022-23 season, considering the superstar duo of Kawhi and PG13 being back at 100%.