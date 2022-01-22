“Kyrie Irving, get the effing ball!”: Nets’ star explains how James Harden pushed him to come out aggressive in the 4th quarter against the San Antonio Spurs

Nets’ star Kyrie Irving talks about his 15-point 4th quarter burst over the Spurs, credits James Harden for pushing him

The Brooklyn Nets took on the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center last night. It was a close contest, with neither team being able to build a large enough lead for themselves. After three quarters, the Nets were up 5 points, with James Harden and LeMarcus Aldridge being the only two players having a double-digit scoring night. While the Nets still maintained a lead, it was a lot of pressure on Harden alone.

Kyrie Irving was having an off night, before he decided to turn it around in the 4th quarter. From having 9 points on 4/12 shooting, Irving scored 15 points in the final frame, going 6/9 from the field.

Kyrie going bonkers here in the 4th pic.twitter.com/Bqp2xxkDTZ — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 22, 2022

He finished the night with 24 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds.

Kyrie Irving credits James Harden for his 4th quarter scoring burst

Before Kai actually got around to scoring in the 4th quarter, he was having a very subpar night, which wasn’t really expected, after he recorded a season-high against the Wizards 2 nights ago. After the game, Kyrie was asked about how he turned things around in the 4th.

He replied and explained that while his teammates were supportive of him, James Harden joked around and yelled at him to get the effing ball. This made him come out with an aggressive mindset in the 4th quarter.

Kyrie Irving on what led to his strong 4th quarter vs. San Antonio tonight: “James yelled at me – ‘Kai, get the f-ing ball'” in the 3rd quarter…so I kind of took that personal and wanted to come out in the 4th quarter with an aggressive mindset” pic.twitter.com/1rb1tae95F — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) January 22, 2022

Along with getting Kyrie hyped, James Harden had a pretty big night himself. He recorded his 66th career triple-double, going for 37 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. With this win, the Nets regain the top spot in the East. They now head to Minnesota, to face the Timberwolves, before they head home to face the Lakers.