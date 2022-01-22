"About time I made one... THAT'S MY FIRST ONE!!!": Warriors' Stephen Curry is hyped after making first career buzzer-beater to complete the come-back and beat the Rockets

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry was pumped as he made his first career buzzer-beater to complete the comeback win

The Golden State Warriors took on the Houston Rockets tonight, for their third out of 7 home games. The game came on the back-end of a back-to-back, which meant no Klay Thompson for the team. The Rockets, after having a slow start to the season, had been 4-1 in their last 5 road games and had just beaten the Utah Jazz. They looked to replicate their success tonight and were almost able to do the same.

The reason they couldn’t? One man named Stephen Curry. After the OT loss to the Pacers last night, both Steph and the team as a whole were on edge. They had a slow start to the game, and were down by 14 points at a point in the third quarter. However, the Warriors managed to string together a run, with Curry running the offense. During a timeout, Steph got mad and kicked a chair, and since then, the Dubs looked deadly.

Stephen Curry celebrates his first buzzer-beater

Throughout his career, Steph has hit many big shots. However, he never had hit a buzzer-beater, until today. With 5.1 seconds left on the clock, the scores were tied and it was Warriors ball(flashbacks of yesterday). Otto Porter Jr. inbounded the ball to Stephen Curry, who created separation around the top of the key, and drilled the shot to give the Dubs a 2-point lead as the clock expired.

STEPH FOR THE WIN!!!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/CF5BWeUkwT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 22, 2022

After the game, Curry was hyped, as one would expect him to be. He had hit 8 game-winning shots, but this was his first career buzzer-beater.

Steph wasn’t going to let the Warriors lose pic.twitter.com/tsVi6iBIDq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 22, 2022

Steph talked about how great his teammates were. He then was asked about the rotation and how Steve Kerr takes him out in the 4th. Curry decided to play it diplomatically, and just told us that tonight Kerr let him stay in, and that got the team the win.

It was refreshing to see the Dubs win a close game for a change. This win would supply them with the momentum they need heading into the next week. They face the Jazz, Mavericks, Timberwolves, and the Nets in their next four games. With Draymond Green out for the next week or two, Steph needs to find his rhythm again, and tonight’s win may help him do just that.