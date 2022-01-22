“Blazers were pushing P tonight!”: Jusuf Nurkic shouts out Gunna following stellar win over Jayson Tatum and the Celtics

Jusuf Nurkic takes to Twitter to shout out Gunna and Future for their latest song after having won their game against the Celtics.

The Blazers have been without Damian Lillard for a majority of this new year due to his abdominal strain and subsequent lower abdominal surgery. However, with CJ McCollum back and healthy in the lineup alongside Jusuf Nurkic, the Blazers seem to trending towards competitive status once again.

Of course, talking about the Blazers in their current state would be incomplete without mentioning Anfernee Simons and his absolutely stellar play. He’s developed his pocket passes significantly during this stretch along with improving his shot selection from beyond the arc.

Ant has been their best offensive player for the past 3 weeks and even with CJ coming back into action, it seems as though Simons is the focal point on offense, rightfully so.

Their game against the Boston Celtics last night was a perfect example of this as the offense flowed through, with CJ dropping in a few big buckets along the way.

Jusuf Nurkic mentions ‘Pushing P’ on Twitter in win over Celtics.

The Boston Celtics went scoreless from the 7:19 mark of the 4th to the 41 second mark, broken only due to Jaylen Brown draining a pair of free throws. This allowed the Blazers to crawl back from an 11 point deficit with Jusuf Nurkic hitting the game-winning field goal, a semi-wild floater.

Following the game, Nurkic took to Twitter to say that his squad was ‘Pushing P’. This of course, is a reference to the new Gunna, Future, and Young Thug song, ‘Pushin P’.

The Blazers are currently in the last spot of the play-in tournament and have a decent schedule the rest of the way in January. Their toughest matchup would be the Dallas Mavericks due to their newly actualized defense.