Log Out
Basketball

“Blazers were pushing P tonight!”: Jusuf Nurkic shouts out Gunna following stellar win over Jayson Tatum and the Celtics

“Blazers were pushing P tonight!”: Jusuf Nurkic shouts out Gunna following stellar win over Jayson Tatum and the Celtics
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
Brandon Moreno Net Worth : How much does Brandon Moreno Earns from a UFC Fight and Endorsements?
Next Article
“When can we start calling Ja Morant the greatest player in Grizzlies history?!”: NBA Twitter lauds the 22-year-old for recording the most number of 35-point games in franchise history
NBA Latest Post
“When can we start calling Ja Morant the greatest player in Grizzlies history?!”: NBA Twitter lauds the 22-year-old records the most number of 35-point games in franchise history
“When can we start calling Ja Morant the greatest player in Grizzlies history?!”: NBA Twitter lauds the 22-year-old for recording the most number of 35-point games in franchise history

Dropping 38 points in the win over the Nuggets, Ja Morant sets a Grizzlies franchise…