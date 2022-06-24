“Kyrie Irving has totally betrayed Kevin Durant!”: Stephen A Smith makes serious accusation about Nets star after he declines $36.9 million player option

Stephen A Smith levies a serious acquisition towards Nets superstar Kyrie Irving, while bringing up Kevin Durant

There still seems to be absolutely no conclusion to the Kyrie Irving situation out there in Brooklyn, New York.

For those that may not know what is going on right now, well, Uncle Drew is up for an extension.

He does have the option to take up his $36.9 million, one-year player option. But, it seems that the player wants more. And, given the unpredictable nature of his availability every season, of course, the Nets don’t want to give him an expensive or a long-term contract.

Due to this, as per reports, Kyrie Irving has been checking in with other top players around the league, floating the possibility he joins them this offseason. Heck, there are even rumors that he and LeBron James have had contact on the same topic.

Needless to say, this is a bit jarring, since he only recently said he would stick by Kevin Durant. And well, it appears that while some fans may dislike it, Stephen A Smith hates it with a burning passion.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: “Bill Russell threw up in the locker room before every game”: Wilt Chamberlain could not fathom just how seriously the Celtics great took basketball

Stephen A Smith accuses Kyrie Irving of being a traitor towards Kevin Durant

Stephen A Smith has never really been one to go easy on Kyrie Irving. But still, off late, it’s like things have gone way past personal.

Don’t believe us? Well then take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

“Kyrie Irving has betrayed Kevin Durant. Totally betrayed him.” 🗣️ Stephen A. Smithpic.twitter.com/1HJrSiFuSe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 24, 2022

Now, we’ll be frank here. We think that the only reason Kai is shopping himself around to the rest of the league is so that he has some leverage, and the Nets have to drive up his contract value. And whether fans believe that he deserves it or not, he is entitled to at least ask for more money. That is the kind of talent he is.

Now, do we think Stephen A doesn’t know this? Heavens no.

He is the face of ESPN for a reason. He is a smart, smart man, who knows far more than what anybody gives him credit for. So frankly, it’s obvious that he knows.

But it’s also part of his job to chase views. And what gets him more views than anything else?

Exactly what he said about Kyrie Irving.

Also Read: “Scottie Pippen cried after Scotty Pippen Jr. joined up with LeBron James”: Bulls legend’s family goes through heartwarming event after son’s fortunes turn