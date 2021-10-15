“Kyrie Irving is a distraction, who has left his teammates Kevin Durant and James Harden in a fix”: Stephen A. Smith goes off on a rant against the Nets star

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith blasts Nets star Kyrie Irving for his inconsistent nature. Smith talks about the former rookie of the year leaving his teammates Kevin Durant and James Harden hanging.

In his recent Instagram live session, Kyrie Irving addressed the anti-vaccination controversy surrounding him. The former Cavs star stated that he was neither angry nor upset with anyone that included the NBA, Nets front office, and his teammates.

The seven-time All-star said he respects the doctors, who continue to try to keep people safe and those who are vaccinated, while also respecting those who aren’t vaccinated and are mandated to do it or lose their livelihood as a consequence.

Where we are now is yet another reason why Kyrie Irving isn’t playing basketball: Stephen A. Smith

During a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith addressed Irving’s non-commital nature towards his profession. Smith spoke about the Nets star’s absentee record, saying he has never played more than seventy games in his career.

Where we are now is yet another reason why Kyrie Irving isn’t playing basketball. pic.twitter.com/3JN9JpUOFt — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 14, 2021

“Kyrie Irving is in the league for damn near 10 years if I remember correctly, he has played 70 games, 3 times. When the season was schedule to resume in the Bubble, he was the VP in players association, who encouraged people to not to participate in the Bubble, did so on his own without talking to CP3 (president of players association),” said Smith.

The First Take analyst continued, “He gets hurt, after playing 20 games, season gets halted, 10 months later (after the bubble), 2 weeks in 7 games into the season, Irving needs a back, disappears for personal reasons.”

“This is the same Kyrie Irving who got hurt before the global pandemic became official, essentially. Is yet another reason why Kyrie Irving, isn’t playing Basketball.”

While speaking about his absentee nature, Smith added Irving isn’t reliable as a teammate. The 54-year old added that Irving was the reason why Kevin Durant came to Brooklyn. The acquiring of James Harden made them a formidable Big 3.

“KD is in Brooklyn because of you, James Harden to a lesser degree, is in Brooklyn because of you, you brought these brothers together and that is where I am coming from.”

“My belief is, forget the vaccine, I am not saying forget the vaccine, I understand it’s the part of discussion ,but what I am focusing on about Kyrie Irving is, I believe that you helped assemble all of this, you’ve left these dudes hanging, yet again.

“There is one consistent common denominator that is, Kyrie Irving is a distraction.”

Smith makes some valid points backed by evidence. With the Nets being the favorites to win the chip this year, the absence of Irving will certainly hurt the franchise’s chances.