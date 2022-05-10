“Kyrie Irving is cool with OnlyF*ns, but won’t give you his debit card”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Nets’ star playing GTA and discussing OF

NBA Twitter reacts as Kyrie Irving goes live on Twitch playing GTA, discusses OF, and a lot more with his followers

The NBA playoffs are going on in full swing. We’re down to the final 8 teams, fighting to make it to the conference Finals currently. While these 8 teams battle, the other 22 are at home, trying to get rest and prepare for the upcoming seasons.

Each player has their own way of relaxing. We saw stories of LeBron James going around Maldives and Dubai and Kevin Durant was also off partying in Europe. On the other hand, Kyrie Irving decided to do so by chilling at home and playing GTA Online with fans and followers.

While he was live on Twitch, Kyrie talked about a lot of things. The Nets superstar addressed the recent COVID spike and asked everyone to be safe. He talked about the Mercury retrograde, and how that has been affecting him.

However, there was one thing that he said, which had everyone wilding.

Kyrie Irving gets NBA Twitter hyper as he discusses OF

While on stream, Kyrie Irving was asked about the site commonly known as OF. Kyrie had a hilarious reaction,

Kyrie Irving was on twitch playing Grand Theft Auto and talked about OnlyFans then ended the stream abruptly 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/I4UglQ30PT — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) May 10, 2022

Well, the comments on the stream were pretty crazy themselves. However, NBA Twitter, as always, took it to another level.

Kyrie trying to avoid OnlyFans pic.twitter.com/CJeExs7tFe — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) May 10, 2022

“keep the tissue papers of ya gah damn nightstand”🤣🤣 https://t.co/yJ0JuHQABW — ♥️ (@_antnxtdoor_) May 10, 2022

Bro had to be high or something jerseyyyyy — IMSPLASHYYY💧 (@camsosplashyy) May 10, 2022

Kyrie post stream pic.twitter.com/ps6RQgxoDD — Chef Voyeur D (@Blake2Awesome) May 10, 2022

He’s out here playing video games and carrying on like he didn’t get completely smoked, sweeping it under the rug I guess — KOAM 🏴🥊🏴‍☠️ (@bigbender295) May 10, 2022

Well, I guess as long as Kyrie stays healthy and safe from the virus, he can stay at home and do what he wants.

His stream was a pretty fun one, and you should probably stay tuned the next time he goes live.