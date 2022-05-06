“Los Angeles Lakers should consider trading Anthony Davis for Kyrie Irving!”: Kendrick Perkins thinks LeBron James and Kevin Durant should swap co-stars in the offseason

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins has big ideas for the Los Angeles Lakers this summer, wants Kyrie Irving back with LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets, both have had a disappointing season. While injuries played their part in their poor performances, that wasn’t the only factor. Entering the season as the Top 2 favorite teams to win the title, the Nets got swept in the first round of playoffs, and the Lakers didn’t even go that far.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant together provide the perfect offense but lack the defense to win games. Anthony Davis and LeBron James won the Bubble championship, but have failed to accomplish anything since. Kendrick Perkins came up with an idea that might benefit both teams.

Here’s why I say Kyrie for AD is a win for both the Lakers and Nets!!!! Carry the hell on… pic.twitter.com/88ZQtO8Zur — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 6, 2022

Let’s break down how things may look.

How would things be if Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis get swapped?

The Los Angeles Lakers need a solid point guard. Even though they have Russell Westbrook, he still is a turnover machine, and the Lakers cant guarantee to run their offense through him. If Kyrie Irving joins LeBron James in LA, the duo might pick off their old chemistry and help the Lakers achieve big success. With LeBron aging, Kyrie would be the #1 guy, just as he wanted.

On the other hand, Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis together would be a dangerous combo. In the East, where there are big players all around, Anthony Davis can help out by guarding Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and more. He can also provide points. With Ben Simmons there to play point, and Seth Curry as the two guard, the Nets can actually have a great combo, well suited for the East full of bigs.

Kendrick Perkins may actually be on-point with this thought, as it looks like a win-win for both teams. However, it’s a long shot, and the chances of the same happening are very slim.