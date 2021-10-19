“Kyrie Irving is more committed to flag football than his current job as an NBA player”: NBA fans flame Nets guard after video of playing pickup football

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets still have many issues to sort out, and in the meantime NBA fans aren’t letting up on any opportunity to roast him.

As you may or may not know, Kyrie is refusing to take the Covid-19 vaccine which has become problematic considering that the state of New York (where he plays as Brooklyn’s home games are in New York state) requires NBA players to have the vaccine.

This means that Kyrie wouldn’t be eligible to play in any home games. The Brooklyn Nets organization did not appreciate this arrangement, and declared that if Kyrie couldn’t be a full-time participant with the team, he wouldn’t be a part-time one either.

The Brooklyn Nets won’t play Kyrie Irving until he is vaccinated. The Nets announced that Irving would not play or practice with them until he could be a full participant, ending the idea that he would play in only road games. https://t.co/kyNl4emEew — The Associated Press (@AP) October 12, 2021

Also Read: “Chris Paul was supposed to help Deandre Ayton secure his bag, but instead he just filled his own?!”: Kendrick Perkins accuses the Point God for not helping the 2018 #1 Pick secure a contract extension

Kyrie Irving caught playing flag football in a viral video

Everything Kyrie Irving does these days seems to grab headlines given that he’s effectively been banned from the team. The Nets are all set to take on the Bucks in their first regular season game without Kyrie.

Meanwhile, Kyrie is essentially free to do whatever he wants as he can’t practice or play with the team during this time. A recent video exposed him utilizing his down time by playing some pick up football.

TMZ got some footage of Kyrie Irving playing pickup football over the weekend (h/t @_Talkin_NBA ) pic.twitter.com/OuGAjb6yMG — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 18, 2021

As you can imagine, the comment section wasn’t too friendly towards Kyrie. If he isn’t focusing on basketball, then Kyrie is immediately doing something wrong, and playing flag football falls right into that realm.

More committed to flag football than his current job as an NBA player lmao — BBK (@xBBKx) October 18, 2021

KD and Harden rn pic.twitter.com/PQ6b5skSAU — Berg81 (@keepitrealist81) October 18, 2021

The Kyrie Irving drama is going to persist for a long time. There are several ways this situation gets resolved and all of them will be highly interesting.

The easiest route is if Kyrie takes the vaccine and joins the Nets again. Of course, there will still be media backlash on why he dragged the situation out for so long, but this is certainly the simplest way to go down.

In the event Kyrie doesn’t take the vaccine, things get more interesting. Irving has said that he won’t be retiring, and so that puts Brooklyn in an extremely uncomfortable position. Do they hold on to a superstar who won’t be able to play for them, or do they trade him away for something much lesser? Decisions are going to have to be made for all parties, and none of them will be easy.

Also Read: “Feel worse when I play low minutes”: LeBron James is adamant he won’t ‘load manage’ this season to save his body from injury