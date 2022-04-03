“LeBron James will fail to keep a winning record for the first time since his debut season”: In games he has participated in, the Lakers superstar never missed a winning record barring his rookie year

LeBron James and the Lakers will finish the year with a losing record which might as well be his worst season of all the 19-years.

LeBron James writes history every time he takes the court these days. The King is doing some unbelievable things at the age of 37 which was unheard of before. The season might end with him earning a scoring title in his 19th year in the league. Just wow!

But still, the Lakers superstar is having one of the worst seasons of his career. Having failed to lead his team to get more than 31 wins to date, the 4-time MVP is looking toward missing the Playoffs for only the 2nd time in 15 years.

Also read: “LeBron James and I can finish the season 5-0!”: Anthony Davis believes the duo can lead the Lakers to a strong finish, snubs Russell Westbrook at the same time

With 5 more remaining games, he still has a chance to lead them to a Play-in spot, but that might just be it for his team this season. It is his worst winning season (25-31) in the games he has participated in, but if he fails to win 3 games of the remaining, this would be his worst team record in the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a record of 8-22 in their last 30 games this season. Off-season can’t come sooner pic.twitter.com/cEsBIFmnDx — Omar Siddiqi (@osid24) April 2, 2022

LeBron James is close to finishing the season with the worst team performance of his 19-year career

Although the Ironman of the league hasn’t missed too many games of his team, looking at his team’s record by only the games he has played in, this will be his worst ever season if the Lakers fail to win 3 of their last 5 upcoming games. The last one was his 1st season in the league, have a look at it on the Statmuse website.

This record might get forgotten with time, as the King has managed to build one of the best resumes in the game of basketball. But it will always be the biggest stain of his career as he’ll be missing any kind of major success in the season with a team that had several future Hall of Famers and 4 of the NBA’s top-75 players of all time.

He and his team still have a chance to turn it around, which time after time they have failed to do this year. And by some miracle, if they do so and the Lakers advance to the Playoffs and even win a single Playoffs series, that’d be a success of its own.

Also read: “LeBron James is 0-9 from 3 in game-tying shots!”: NBA Twitter uncovers Lakers star’s ABYSMAL crunch time numbers from this season