“LeBron James and Stephen Curry are the worst 3-point shooters in clutch”: The Lakers and Warriors MVPs are having it tough in crunch time this season

Who in their wildest of dreams would ever imagine that LeBron James and Stephen Curry would top a chart of something worst in the NBA? Well if someone did, they were right.

As hard as it is to believe, LeBron James and Stephen Curry, two of the league’s best of all time, have been missing some important shots lately. The duo from Akron, Ohio, one of the topmost rivals of all time, is struggling at the same time to get their teams through, which they have been doing for years pretty handily.

But the Lakers superstar’s team has struggled much more than the Chef’s Warriors. Golden State is the 3rd best team in the West with a 49-28 record, while the Lakers have a 31-46 record and are at 11th position in the same conference.

It’s quite surprising that the 37-year-old LeBron who is leading the league in scoring has failed to maintain a winning record with a star-studded squad. But it appears that it is his bad performances during the clutch moments of the game that has cost the Lakers some games if not many.

LeBron is now 0-13 from 3 in the clutch…..THIS YEAR. This is the worst single-season display of clutch shooting in NBA history. Again, all of these air balls and bricks in the clutch are from THIS YR. pic.twitter.com/OSZ1sJPdcI — BossHogg (@6Hogg6) April 2, 2022

LeBron James and Stephen Curry are the worst 3-point shooters in the league in clutch

With his most recent miss from downtown against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, LeBron James tied Stephen Curry for the most 3-point misses (32) during clutch moments this season.

Most three-point misses in the clutch this season: 32 — LeBron

32 — Steph LeBron is shooting 26% and Steph 18%. pic.twitter.com/F6tzQRZm4x — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 2, 2022

While Steph tops Bron shooting 8% worse, his shots have cost much less to the Warriors than the price Lakers are paying for the King’s misses. Though Curry’s form will be of utmost concern for the Dubs, who has missed his team’s 8th straight game including Saturday’s clash against the Utah Jazz.

With Play-offs knocking on the door, this break might well be the anecdote Curry needed to remember his usual self. And as far as LeBron’s concern, his clutch gene has to make a comeback if the Lakers have to do anything this season. But it just might already be too late.

