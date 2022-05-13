“Kyrie Irving is set to lose $11 million over his antics”: ESPN’s Woj reveals shocking report about Nike’s feeling on future with Nets star

Sources reveal major news about Nets star Kyrie Irving’s future with mammoth sports shoe brand, Nike

Kyrie Irving, when he is on the court, is one hell of a player, isn’t he?

The man’s flash and flare with the ball in his hands is something close to unprecedented in NBA history. It’s almost like the very essence of New York’s historic street basketball style wasn’t just breathed, it was heaved into the NBA.

Of course, with that king of game, also come the fans who want to copy him. They want to copy everything he does, every jersey he wears, and of course, every shoe he puts on. And because of this, his signature line with Nike has been just so profitable for both him and the company.

The thing is though, according to recent reports the shoe line may be discontinued. In fact, the man may not even remain a Nike athlete for too long.

Allow us to explain exactly what’s going on here.

Sources say Nike are hesitant to sign Kyrie Irving to another deal, given his worrying availability problems

As we said earlier, when he is on the court, Kyrie Irving is one hell of a player. The problem is, those times aren’t exactly the most consistent ones in the world.

Every season, the player experiences one reason or another to miss large chunks of the season. Injuries, of course, are justified. But, apart from that, the athlete has been known to take games off for a multitude of different reasons. And of course, he even missed most of this past regular season because he refused to take the vaccine.

These could be nice to further the different causes he pays attention to, and believes he must do something about. But, one of the consequences are that, his marketability drops significantly. And as a result of that reality… well this report has surfaced.

Take a look at the Instagram post below.

Kyrie Irving’s current deal at Nike has been valued at $11 million, which frankly, seems like a small price to pay, given the profits his shoes bring to the company.

Whether this man plays or not, the fact of the matter is, Kyries have become a staple amongst fans who like to dabble in the sport. What’s more is, they are pretty darn popular amongst pure sneakerheads as well.

All things considered, if this report is indeed true, Nike could be on the verge of a catastrophic mistake here. And frankly, it is one we’d hate to see happen.

