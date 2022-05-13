“Joel Embiid lost $10,000 for saying ‘F**k Lavar Ball’”: When Sixers superstar went at Lonzo Ball’s father and got fined by NBA for use of inappropriate language

Joel Embiid once got fined $10,000 for the use of inappropriate language on social media as he said ‘F**k Lavar Ball’.

Joel Embiid is very clearly a superstar that is worthy of playing basketball for the Philadelphia 76ers. The culture that they have around the sport in Philly resonates with a guy like Embiid perfectly. Past Sixers legends such as Julius Erving, Moses Malone, and Allen Iverson were trend-setters, MVPs, unapologetic, and most importantly, icons.

While Joel Embiid hasn’t won an MVP yet, he’s finished second behind Nikola Jokic two straight years with several fans clamoring about how Embiid was robbed both years. Aside from his stellar play, the reason as to why ‘The Process’ is loved by Sixers fans is due to his personality.

His command over social media, everything from rightly timed tweets to Instagram stories are all what make him who he is. He isn’t afraid to call people out in front of millions on the internet as he knows all it’ll do is stir up controversy that he most probably will benefit from.

This isn’t a new trait of Embiid’s however as he’s been brash in all the right ways online for years now.

Joel Embiid got fined a hefty fee for going at Lavar Ball.

Seems as though it was just yesterday Lavar Ball was going on First Take to argue with how his undrafted son, Lonzo Ball, was already better than two time MVP, Steph Curry. This in fact, was 5 years ago. Everybody knew what Lavar Ball was doing, getting his name in every other headline to bring attention to Lonzo.

Despite this, it was quite irresistible to get in your own version of ‘Lavar Ball’. This is exactly what Joel Embiid did around July 4th of 2017 when he went live on Instagram and said, ‘F**k Lavar Ball’. Fairly simple.

Joel Embiid on saying “Fuck LaVar Ball” on Instagram: “I think most people have been wanting to say that … I’m glad I said it.” pic.twitter.com/szJgV8fa6P — Avery Yang (@avery_yang) July 13, 2017

This unfortunately, came at a cost for the future MVP candidate as he was fined $10,000 by the league for the use of inappropriate language. This statement made by Embiid wasn’t unwarranted as him and Ball had been having a back-and-forth on social media prior.

#ICUMI The NBA fined Joel Embiid $10K for saying “f*** LaVar Ball” on his personal Instagram account! Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/fX0rGnFxXu — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 9, 2017

The entire fiasco began with Ben Simmons’ sister, Olivia, calling out Lavar which led to both Ben and Joel ripping into him on draft night in 2017. Ball would respond to Embiid’s comments and say that his vocabulary as limited, thus the use of the word ‘f**k’.