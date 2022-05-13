“Luka Doncic alone is better than Chris Paul and Devin Booker combined!”: Nick Wright choses Mavericks to go on the road and beat Suns in Game 7

ESPN analyst Nick Wright goes after Chris Paul and Devin Booker, claims Luka Doncic would guide the Mavs to a Game 7 win

The Phoenix Suns went to Dallas last night, in hopes of closing the series out. However, as per trend, the home team took care of their home court, and the Mavs survived to fight another day. Luka Doncic came up big, scoring a game-high 33 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, dishing 8 assists, and 4 steals.

On the other hand, Chris Paul and Devin Booker had a terrible night. The Suns’ backcourt combined for 32 points, 10 rebounds, 9 fouls, and 13 turnovers. The Mavericks used this to their advantage and sealed a 113-86 win to force a Game 7.

With Game 7 on Sunday, people are already starting to debate about the favorites to win the series. If we go by the trend, the home team has won all the games in this series, so the Suns have an upper hand. However, Nick Wright begs to differ.

Nick Wright believes the Suns are under pressure for Game 7 because of Luka Doncic

In Game 5, Devin Booker went after Luka Doncic, mocking him and flopping. In that game, the Suns only won because no one other than Luka showed up. However, tonight, Book wasn’t able to back his talk. Luka alone scored more than CP3 and Devin Booker combined, and had 12 less turnovers.

The First Things First crew today was discussing Game 7, and Nick Wright went overboard with his support for the Mavericks.

"It's not just that the Mavs have the best player in the series, the Mavs best player is better than the Suns best two players combined. … Do you feel that? It's the vise tightening on Devin Booker & Chris Paul. A lot of pressure on the Suns for Game 7." — Nick Wright

Going into Game 7, we already know Luka is going to bring his best. The only thing which would seal the fate is how the other players on both teams play. So far, the home team’s support cast always shines. However, if the Mavericks can get their players to change that in Game 7, the Mavs might just make it to the Conference Finals.