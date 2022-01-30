“Kyrie Irving just turned back time to 2016!”: Nets star hits incredible dagger vs Warriors similar to one he hit in the 2016 Finals, leaving fans lost in awe

NBA Twitter reacts as Nets star Kyrie Irving hits a massive shot from the same spot he hit his game-7 dagger in the 2016 NBA Finals

At this point, Kyrie Irving could just be the best point guard in the league, right now.

As many know, he is essentially playing as a part-time player for the Brooklyn Nets, appearing for all games that aren’t held in New York, due to the mandate to get vaccinated, disallowing him from playing there.

This is far from an ideal situation for anybody. But clearly, it seems to still be working.

Despite Kevin Durant (knee), and James Harden (hand), being unable to play, due to their respective injuries, the Nets kept this game very close. And while, they were down by 20, at points in the game, they very quickly recovered, especially giving the Warriors a run for their money in the 4th quarter.

During the final minutes of that very same period, the two teams entered a stretch where they played immense defense, disallowing each other from scoring whatsoever. And then Klay Thompson hit an absolute dagger three-pointer. And in response, it seems Kyrie took it upon himself to respond.

Watch the whole sequence in the YouTube clip below.

It was a shot that was very reminiscent of a certain other shot Kyrie has hit in his NBA career. A certain shot that not only gave him his only ring but also gave the Cavaliers their only championship.

Given these facts, you can probably already guess just how hyped NBA Twitter was. And so, here we are to bring you some of the best reactions.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Fans can’t help but smile as Kyrie Irving does it again, against the Golden State Warriors

It may not have been in Oracle Arena, it may not have been on Stephen Curry. But, that is basically the exact same fadeaway, from almost the exact same spot, at the Warriors’ arena. Seriously, are you even a fan of the NBA if you weren’t hyped?

Every mf time pic.twitter.com/RmkNkK7EyD — Johnny Allstar Starter Wiggins (36-13) (@WarriorsIn4Lol) January 30, 2022

Kyrie whenever he’s facing a Steph Curry team pic.twitter.com/u0tO9Hutbu — (@papyfaye1) January 30, 2022

2016 FLASHBACKS — ⚪️⚫️ (@HardensBetta) January 30, 2022

interestingly didnt win the game this time. i wonder what is different this time pic.twitter.com/2g3CFUDQh8 — HabteSabroso (@habte_sabroso) January 30, 2022

Unfortunately for the Nets, unlike that one game-7, they would go on to lose this game 106-110. But, if they won this one, something tells us we would have NEVER stopped talking about it.

Bullet dodged there for Stephen Curry and his crew.

