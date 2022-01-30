“LaMelo Ball signed my shoe for me?!”: Hornets’ star stops to make a fan’s whole week despite just playing in an absolutely grueling game vs Lakers

Fans share a video as Hornets star LaMelo Ball does a heartwarming gesture after recent game against the Lakers

LaMelo Ball really is just one of those rare NBA players, who is completely for the fans.

The Ball brother has become infamous for his moments with fans, sometimes even in the middle of a game. And frankly, we can’t help but love it.

Of course, as you may know, Melo also has a signature shoe out, Puma’s MB.01 out. And well, given his popularity prior to even joining the NBA, combined with his play on the court, charitability off it, it’s pretty obvious that the sneakers were going to sell well. And indeed, they have.

One of the countless fans that have bought the shoe, was in the Hornets’ home arena during Lakers vs Hornets. And after the game, let’s just say he got to have an incredible moment with LaMelo.

LaMelo Ball leaves fans absolutely hyped after he signs their shoe after the game

If we’re being honest here, LaMelo Ball had an absolutely abysmal shooting night against the Lakers only going 38.9% from the field, and 25% from beyond the arc.

Given that fact, and his annoyance at it, the man could have easily ignored all the fans calling out for his name on his way out. Instead, he decided to do this.

Not only was he fist-bumping fans, but he also took the time to sign someone’s shoe.

It may not seem like a lot from Melo’s side, but for the fan… well, you can see the joy in their eyes. And frankly, as fellow fans of the game, we absolutely love to see it.

