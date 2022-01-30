“Grizzlies are just playing with these fools, man!”: Ja Morant caps off team-highlight with an incredible two-handed windmill dunk in win vs Wizards

NBA Twitter reacts as the Memphis Grizzlies come up with an impressive highlight capped off by a Ja Morant dunk

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have continues to storm through NBA games like Godzilla in a metropolitan city.

In their last 5 games, this team has won 4 matches and is even on a 3-game win streak right now. And during this stretch, Ja has been averaging 35.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.4 steals, while shooting 51.5% from the field, and 39.3% from beyond the arc.

For context here, that is 9.5 points, 1.4 rebounds, 2.5% FG%, and 2.9% 3P% higher than his regular-season averages. So, yes, the man is absolutely going off, along with his team. But, that doesn’t just apply to their overall performances. No, no, no, turns out, that statement also applies to their highlight plays, as the team executed one of the best group highlight plays we have seen, this season.

Without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

NBA Twitter reacts as Ja Morant and the Grizzlies combine for an incredible highlight play against the Washington Wizards

As we mentioned before, the Grizzlies are on a 3-game winning streak right now, one that includes their game against the Wizards, as they won it 95-115. But, as you can guess already, that wasn’t even the most memorable part of the game.

Nope, instead, it was this little amalgamation of incredible plays.

THE GRIZZLIES MY GOD pic.twitter.com/VRJOaqTHnJ — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 30, 2022

Does gravity like… even exist for the Memphis Grizzlies?

Nah they just out there having fun 😂😂😂 — K.BO 25 (@KBO_XXV) January 30, 2022

ALL THE WAY UP pic.twitter.com/gQQUR6uMm7 — Toasted (@Toasted_6) January 30, 2022

Grizzlies after they were told they wouldn’t even win over 35 games this season 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pKx32a9ZIS — Lugene Parker ⚔️⚔️⚔️ (@HadToHappn) January 30, 2022

I feel like the Grizzlies are the Hornets of the West (or the Hornets are the Grizzlies of the East if you will). They’re both small market franchises who’ve assembled electrifying up-start squads led by flashy yet uber-talented PGs. The similarities are uncanny. — Cyberfunk (@__cyberfunk__) January 30, 2022

Right now, this team stands strong as the 3rd seed in a very competitive Western Conference. And frankly, with the level they’re playing at right now, this team could be one to follow in the postseason as well.

