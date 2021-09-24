“Kyrie Irving might be prohibited from playing home games for the Nets”: New York City releases a strict mandate for unvaccinated NBA players

Nets star Kyrie Irving might be barred to play home games in the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season due to his vaccination status

The COVID-19 pandemic has made day-to-day life difficult for people from all walks of life. Thus the sporting world also took its fair share of fall. The 2020-21 season was unlike any other, with players missing games due to health protocols and injury.

However, as things begin to get better with rampant vaccination, the future looks relatively positive heading into the 2021-22 season. There is still a section of the league unwilling to get vaccinated. With major cities in the USA coming up with strict mandates regarding the pandemic, these players might be in serious trouble.

The current rules in New York and San Franciso prohibit unvaccinated players from practicing and playing in home arenas. These cities are known for having some of the biggest NBA superstars.

As per multiple sources, former NBA champion Kyrie Iriving is yet to receive his vaccination. Both the Nets and a spokeswoman for Irving have declined to comment on the record about his vaccination status.

Kyrie Irving might have to sit out during the Nets’ home games.

According to an NBA spokesperson, 85% of its players have been vaccinated, which NBA executive director Michele Roberts stated had become 90% in July. Nonetheless, there are 50-70 players that remain unvaccinated.

There have been multiple reports surfacing about former NBA champion Kyrie Irving being unvaccinated.

According to @YaronWeitzman, Kyrie Irving has yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot pic.twitter.com/JOREmNUc3Z — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 23, 2021

During a recent press conference, Nets GM Sean Marks spoke about the city’s new mandate.

Regarding if they could play today, I can’t comment on who could play and so forth. There would obviously be a couple people missing from that picture, Marks said. “I won’t get into who it is, but we feel confident in the following several days before camp everybody would be allowed to participate and so forth.

Marks had earlier stated,

I think we all understand what’s at stake. We’ve had very candid conversations. … We don’t see whether it’s a citywide mandate, or it’s the league mandate to follow, being any sort of hindrance to us being able to put out a team.

The league has made it clear that they intend to implement the same rules as New York and San Francisco. With Irving being the vice-president of the players association, things might get controversial in the coming days.

As per the league’s latest memo, any player that misses games as a result of not complying with the local laws is subject to salary reductions.