“Kyrie Irving to the Sixers?”: Stephen A Smith proposes preposterous trade involving Ben Simmons going to the Brooklyn Nets

Stephen A Smith has added another clip to his famous tirades in an attempt to destabilize Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.

The Ben Simmons situation is currently at a standoff hitherto unseen in NBA history. Never before has a star player on a 5-year contract refused to turn out for his team after the first.

It becomes a tougher situation for the Sixers to land any capable replacements for a player of his caliber. For all of his faults, Simmons is indeed one of the league’s most athletic perimeter players.

He’s capable of taking tough assignments across the board defensively. Simmons’ ability to switch made the Sixers’ starting 5 a mean defensive unit as they finished among the top-5 defenses during the regular season in his time.

However, his complete disregard at posing a threat to score makes him a non-factor in 4th quarters. He was never a good free-throw shooter, but this year’s playoffs marked an all-time low.

“Kyrie Irving to the Sixers?”: Stephen A Smith on Ben Simmons trade

Stephen A Smith claims to have the inside scoop on some chitchat in the Nets front office regarding a trade. This evidently came up in talks about Kyrie Irving going to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Stephen A went on about how the Nets would definitely win the NBA championship with Ben Simmons in their ranks on First Take this morning:

“Kyrie could’ve ended up in Philly. Sean Marks couldn’t do that as KD wouldn’t have it. Let me tell you something right now. Philadelphia might have said no, but I assure you that if it were not for Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets would be interested in making that deal.”

“I’ll say it right here on national television. If Ben Simmons is on the Brooklyn Nets with KD and James Harden, it’s a wrap. I think they’re winning the chip anyway, but they’ll damn sure win the chip if they had Ben Simmons in place of Kyrie Irving.”

Kyrie to the Sixers??? pic.twitter.com/xAhHj99VAz — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 22, 2021

