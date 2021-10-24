‘Kyrie Irving was removed from NBA’s top 75, based on Google results’: NBA fans speculate that Nets star was taken off prestigious list for his beliefs

Kyrie Irving has been in NBA headlines for a long time now because of his Covid-19 stance, and now there may be more fuel to the fire.

The NBA, in honor of its 75th anniversary released a list of their top 75 players of all time. Many names were included, ones you’d expect, like Michael jordan and LeBron James, and there were some names left out, like Klay Thompson and Dwight Howard.

Fans have been arguing over the list since it came out, but now there’s some new added speculation that a certain player who’s been in the news lately (ahem Kyrie Irving) might have been removed from the list.

Meanwhile, at Barclays … *PROTESTORS* are storming through barricades chanting “let Kyrie play” and something about mandates. Enjoy, Netspic.twitter.com/RaahvvsivT — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) October 24, 2021

Kyrie Irving may have been removed from NBA Top 75 according to NBA Reddit Post

Want to hear about something mysterious? The NBA, along with releasing the full list of 75 players they’ve chosen to include, released videos and pages with the player’s profile.

For example, if you looked up NBA 75 and found Kevin Durant, you’d be redirected to this page which has clips of KD’s top moments throughout his years.

However, if you try to do the same for Kyrie Irving, you’re led to a blank page. This Tweet shows you exactly what happens when you look up his page:

It’s kind of interesting to think about, and there’s probably a lot of speculation as to why this is the case, but some people think it might be because Kyrie was removed from the list altogether. We have no way to confirm this of course, and we probably won’t get one. In all honesty, the page being empty might just be a glitch in the system that the NBA will fix up soon, but for now, given that Kyrie’s been so polarizing, this only adds on to the drama.

