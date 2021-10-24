Basketball

‘Lakers need to bench Russell Westbrook as all plays run through LeBron James and Anthony Davis’: Charles Barkley explains why Brodie shouldn’t be starting

Tom Brady
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Jesus himself walked into the casino!": When Peyton Manning played God at a casino and wowed Pat McAfee by correctly predicting a roulette call
Next Article
Dota 2 vs LOL: Ceb seems to have an answer to the Eternal debate
NBA Latest Post
Kwame Brown
“Anthony Davis, my opinion is, you’re no leader”: Kwame Brown slams LeBron James’ teammate for not taking charge of the Los Angeles Lakers after beefing with Dwight Howard

Kwame Brown has become a lot more vocal about NBA happenings in the recent past…