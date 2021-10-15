Basketball

“Kyrie Irving, what about all the people that lost their lives during this pandemic?”: ESPN First Take host questions Nets star’s vaccination stance then destroys Jay Williams for supporting him

"Kyrie Irving, what about all the people that lost their lives during this pandemic?": ESPN First Take host questions Nets star's vaccination stance then destroys Jay Williams for supporting him
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"LeBron James partners with Epic games"; Lakers Superstar joins forces with game development powerhouse to infuse $100 million into SpringHill company
Next Article
Who won the toss today 2021 IPL: Is Andre Russell playing IPL 2021 final vs CSK?
NBA Latest Post
"Kyrie Irving, what about all the people that lost their lives during this pandemic?": ESPN First Take host questions Nets star's vaccination stance then destroys Jay Williams for supporting him
“Kyrie Irving, what about all the people that lost their lives during this pandemic?”: ESPN First Take host questions Nets star’s vaccination stance then destroys Jay Williams for supporting him

When more than 90 percent of the NBA players are vaccinated before the start to…