“Brooklyn Nets would give Kyrie Irving away for a box of cookies if they could”: Stephen A Smith looks at Kyrie’s situation at Brooklyn after GM said they do not allow unvaccinated players

Kyrie Irving’s vaccination stance has led him on to the verge of not playing basketball at all.

Brooklyn Nets’ title contention rests heavily on Kyrie’s vaccination decision but the controversial star doesn’t look like he has any business to attend to.

Until now it looked like he wouldn’t be able to play any of Brooklyn’s home games and also in the other states which have mandates regarding vaccination. Now the recent developments say that he wouldn’t be playing or practicing with the team until he is fully eligible to participate.

Brooklyn Nets’ GM has now announced that Kyrie will not play or practice with the team and Stephen A Smith can’t keep calm

Kyrie was not practicing with his team until recently. And Brooklyn Nets management have started doing something about the situation. They are trying to move on and play without Kyrie.

“We recognize he’s not playing in home games,” his Head coach Steve Nash told reporters after Irving practiced Sunday with the team in Brooklyn for the first time this preseason. “We are going to have to for sure play without him this year. So it just depends on when, where and how much.”

Now the Nets GM has announced that Kyrie won’t play or practice with the team,

Breaking: Nets GM Sean Marks announced that Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is “eligible to be a full participant.” pic.twitter.com/qMLRNfwk39 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 12, 2021

Stephen A Smith, NBA analyst of ESPN, believes Kyrie would be traded by the Nets and they would accept any offers for him.

“They’d give his ass away for a box of cookies if they could.” Stephen A. gives his thoughts on the Kyrie situation 👀 pic.twitter.com/LdmuYvXeXj — MyBookie NBA (@MyBookieNBA) October 12, 2021

There is a belief in and around the league that Kyrie might just retire from Basketball if the Brooklyn Nets traded him.