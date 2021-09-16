“Kyrie Irving will retire if the Brooklyn Nets trade him!”: NBA Reporter reveals jaw-dropping information about the 29-year-old amid trade-rumors

Kyrie Irving threatens to retire amid rumors that the Brooklyn Nets are looking to trade him during this offseason

The Brooklyn Nets are undeniably the title favorites headed into next season, there absolutely no sane basketball fan in the world that can deny that. So why is all the news around them in the offseason strictly the negative kind?

During last season’s playoffs, the team was doing incredibly well, until of course, James Harden pulled his hamstring, and then Kyrie Irving badly injured his ankle. But, the big three’s play up until that point was living proof that they could play, and even win together.

But, it seems that hasn’t stopped the Nets from looking for possible trades to break up the trio, as sources suggest they want to get Kyrie off their hands. And well, it seems the player is willing to take some drastic measures to not let that happen.

“Kyrie Irving would simply retire from the NBA”: NBA reporter reveals what would happen if the player were to be traded away from Brooklyn

Oh yeah. You read that absolutely right. At 29-years-old Kyrie Irving would absolutely retire if the Brooklyn Nets were to trade him anywhere.

How do we know? Well, here is what reputed NBA reporter, Nick Wright said on the topic, on Twitter.

Some NBA news: There are a handful of Kyrie trades that potentially make sense for the Nets, Kyrie’s agents have made it known that Kyrie would simply *retire from the NBA* if Brooklyn were to trade him. — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 15, 2021

This may seem unbelievable at first. However, we have to remember that this is Kyrie Irving after all.

He is going to prioritize his mental, emotional, and physical health above the team he will be playing for, for better or for worse. And at the end of the day, it is his decision.

We are going, to be honest though. Despite all his shenanigans, he showed that he can work incredibly well with Kevin Durant and James Harden. And so, we don’t really see any reason why the Nets have to do it.

Despite all the rumors, we really can’t see this happening anytime soon.

