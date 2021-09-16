“Auntie Kendall doesn’t want to share Devin Booker with her niece”: Kendall Jenner opens up about how Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi’s relationship with the Suns’ star makes her jealous

Supermodel Kendall Jenner reveals the name of the person who’s relation with her boyfriend Devin Booker makes her jealous

After her breakup with Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner and Suns’ superstar Devin Booker were rumored to be linking up. However, soon, that rumor soon got confirmed. Kendall and Booker have been dating for a little over a year now. During this time, they are emerging as one of the NBA’s power couples.

During that one year, Booker seems to have singlehandedly taken down the ‘Kardashian Curse’. He made his first NBA Finals during the 2021 season and won the Gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Suns’ star has also been spotted getting close to Kendall’s family. Earlier this year, there were clips of Kylie Jenner taking on Booker at an arcade basketball game. Recently Kendall was on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’. There she discussed her relationship with Booker, and more.

Devin Booker and Stormi’s relationship makes Kendall Jenner jealous

While chatting on the talk show, Jimmy Fallon congratulated Kendall Jenner for her sister Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy. Then he went on to ask Kendall about how is she with all the kids. Kendall replied and said she tries to be the fun aunt. Fallon continued and asked Kendall if Booker chip in with babysitter duty.

To this, Kendall replied and said,

“[Booker] loves them. Him and Stormi have an amazing relationship. She has the biggest crush on him, and I’m like, jealous sometimes. I’m like, stop. Can you guys not?”

Auntie Kendall is not here to share her man, dolls… Not even with little Storm Storm. She shares the hilarious story of Stormi’s crush on Devin Booker: https://t.co/ICdAUg2Z7L pic.twitter.com/XPYXABi518 — E! News (@enews) September 15, 2021

The clip of the interview can be found here:

While Kendall Jenner is certainly joking around, she also said she adores seeing her boyfriend being so good with kids. Maybe this is a sign?

Who knows? For now, we know that Kendall and Booker are stronger than ever, as they both strive to make leaps and bounds in their respective fields.