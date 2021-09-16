“To be mentioned on one of Drake’s platinum song? Wow”: Devin Booker was in awe of being shouted out by the Toronto rapper on ‘Sicko Mode’

Devin Booker was astonished at the fact that he was shouted out on Drake’s platinum record, Sicko Mode, and praised Drake for it.

Drake has made ties with darn near every single superstar level athlete within the NBA and so it was only a matter of time that he’d link up with Devin Booker. Along with budding superstars like D-Book, the Canadian rapper is also great friends with guys like LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, and many more.

Devin Booker, though not on that level of play as of yet, is certainly getting there. The fact that he was the number one option on offense for a team that reached the NBA Finals goes to show just how much the Suns guard has developed ever since he got shouted out by Drake on ‘Sicko Mode’ in 2018.

Also read: “I have 11 NBA championships so LeBron James, I’ll need another one”: Magic Johnson sends his plea to the Lakers superstar to claim another NBA title

On the Travis Scott feature, Aubrey Graham said the line, “See the shots that I took, Wet like I’m Book.” This bar was very much appreciated by Devin Booker and for good reason as ‘wet like I’m Book’ is referring to his incredible shot-making ability.

How Devin Booker reacted to being shouted out by Drake.

Devin Booker was actually at Drake’s home in Los Angeles and the platinum-recording artist, out of the blue, said, “I need to get you on a song.” It was that easy and fast-forward to ‘Astroworld’ and that fateful bar was dropped in honor of the Phoenix Suns guard.

💦 Wet like I’m Book 💦 Drake rocking @DevinBook’s high school jersey at Phoenix concert pic.twitter.com/YlZw8hxDc5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2018

Also read: “Mike Tyson caused Charles Barkley to throw his drinks in the air and storm off”: Magic Johnson hilariously narrates the time when the ‘Dream Team’ watched ‘Iron Mike’ box

Devin Booker was actually in a hotel suite in Greece when he first heard the line come up. “Obviously I stayed up from that moment and the rest of the day, “just banging it all night,” said Booker.

When talking about Drake, D-Book didn’t fall short on praising him as he said, “He’s going to go down as one of the best artists of all time, and to be mentioned in one of his platinum records? Wow.”