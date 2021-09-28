“Kyrie Irving will wind up taking the vaccine, citing influence from his close friend and teammate Kevin Durant.”: NBA fans speculate Nets superstar might finally take the jab before the 2020-21 season starts

KD and Kyrie’s chemistry on and off the court is venomous. They tear their opponents apart when they are in a ballgame or on a podcast.

Nets superstars are two of the most outspoken players in the league, and they back it up with their game. The magic they create with the ball in their hands is unbeknownst to none.

Since joining forces in Brooklyn, they have been favorites to win the NBA title but have failed to do so in two seasons for some or the other reasons.

In the 2019-2020 season, there was a report that Kevin Durant was thinking of joining the team in the Bubble, fancying his chances of getting his first ring with the Nets, he was convinced by Kyrie, not to do so.

Kyrie Irving’s vaccination stance might come in the way of the Nets’ title chances, when they are the favorites to win it all over the LA Lakers and the reigning Champion, Milwaukee Bucks.

Kyrie might have had his doubts over NBA’s arrangement of Bubble as well. The guy is allowed to have his doubts until it doesn’t effect anyone else.

Stand with Kyrie like y’all stood with Kap. pic.twitter.com/XqLxWfnPPz — Nation State of Mind (@OmowaleAfrika) September 28, 2021

He plays a team game in the biggest of all stages, where 90% of the players are vaccinated, they also must be having their doubts before taking the jab.

It won’t be easy for Brooklyn Nets to top the Eastern Conference without Kyrie. KD certainly wouldn’t like the idea of playing without him.

Even after having a healthy James Harden, it would be a shame to have one of the league’s best point guards not be allowed even on the bench for the home games because of the mandate in New York.

League sources expect Kyrie Irving to eventually take the COVID-19 vaccine, per @VinceGoodwill “League sources believe Irving will wind up taking the vaccine, citing influence from his close friend and teammate Kevin Durant.” pic.twitter.com/C6QrP9Mpe7 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 28, 2021

So now KD has to be the guy who has to do the convincing part.

It’s a tough ask, but convincing Kyrie not to believe in a crazy conspiracy theory, KD might have done it once, better if he does it again.

