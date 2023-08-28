“Motherf**king King James In This B**ch”: ‘Drunk’ Damian Lillard Hilariously Forced LeBron James to Join His IG Live 3 Years Ago

The Portland Trail Blazers’ Guard has been known to be social media savvy. One such moment was the COVID-19 era when Dame went live on Instagram, “drunk”, and forced Lebron James to join in. He said, “I gotta talk to the boss (Lebron).” They even had a conversation over the choice of wine, and ironically, both of them were having wine at the same time. Furthermore, Bron also promised to send him some good names and bottles of wine to fill up his crib. The video surfaced during the COVID era, which caused the NBA to suspend the season when many NBA players and staff had started testing COVID-19 positive.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the 2019-20 season, as in March 2020, the league was shut down due to rising cases. The NBA players were slightly anxious about what they could do as nothing was decided. Players turned to Gaming, Home Workouts, watching old videos on YouTube, and watching docuseries. A few also became TikTok influencers to keep up with the boredom caused by the lockdown. During that phase, almost everybody was struggling to get groomed and King noticed that.

Bron trolls Dame over their appearances due to the lockdown

Before calling Bron over on the live, Dame said, “Motherf*#king King James in this b*tch”. And, on Instagram Live, the conversation became a mini roast session for the two superstars. It all started when they traded jokes on each other’s hairline. Laughing at the same, Lebron called Dame and himself the “Ugly Twins”, and Lillard also states that they do not have a choice but to “Be Ugly” because of the lack of barber shops.

As both of them looked to have a blast over a glass of wine, James asked Dame if he had the hookup for fine wine, in case the Portland Trail Blazers star should need any.

“Well, let me know if you need some labels,” James said. “I can send you some names and stuff to put into your cellar, put into your crib, if you want to try.”

Wine collection has become a hobby for many NBA stars, and Lebron James is probably the best one in wine collection sets.

Battle of Old Heads – Dame tells Bron, “I Ain’t Old!”

Lebron and Damian Lillard’s conversations are must-see on social media. They recently had a hilarious discussion during All-Star 2023.

Lillard was reminded that he was not getting any younger, in the conversation, when Lebron addressed the younger players in the locker room before the All-Star Game. Lillard poked fun at Lebron, saying he failed to include him in a younger group.